UPDATE 3-Thousands miss flights because of airport screening -American Airlines exec

May 26
By Jeffrey Dastin
May 26 More than 70,000 American Airlines
customers have missed their flights this year and 40,000
checked bags failed to be loaded on scheduled flights because of
airport screening delays, an executive for the airline told a
U.S. congressional panel on Thursday.
A shortage of staff and a surge in air travelers have
created a nightmare scenario for the U.S. Transportation
Security Administration (TSA), with airport wait times in places
like Chicago having stretched beyond two hours.
Those 70,000 customers account for just a fraction of the 63
million trips on scheduled flights of American, the world's
largest airline, through April, but the number of missed trips
is likely greater when including large U.S. rivals Delta
, United and Southwest.
TSA said on Wednesday that while it is taking steps to
shorten lines such as hiring more full-time officers, it lacks
the staffing to handle peak travel times this summer.
Department of Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson, who
oversees the TSA, said he asked Congress on Thursday for another
$28 million to boost staffing at the 20 busiest U.S. airports.
But extra travelers and fuller planes will make it harder
for airlines to find empty seats to accommodate customers who
miss their flights.
"To say customers are agitated is putting it mildly," Kerry
Philipovitch, American Airlines senior vice president for
customer experience, told a subcommittee of the House of
Representatives Homeland Security Committee.
American wants the TSA to create a senior internal role
focused on traveler concerns, Philipovitch said.
The request comes days after TSA Administrator Peter
Neffenger shook up TSA's management, removing the head of
security operations, Kelly Hoggan.
The TSA has projected it will screen 740 million people at
U.S. airports this year, some 15 percent more than in 2013
despite a 12 percent cut in its staff.
Philipovitch also recommended that TSA consider reinstating
risk-based screening programs like one it canceled last year
because of high-profile lapses.
In the program, officers trained to detect irregular
behavior pulled unsuspicious travelers randomly into "PreCheck"
lanes that can process people faster, as they do not remove
their shoes and other belongings.
Addressing concern raised by small airports, the Homeland
Security Committee introduced a bill Thursday to let local TSA
make staffing decisions, rather than wait for higher-up approval
before adding or rearranging lines.
