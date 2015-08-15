AT&T helped U.S. NSA in spying on Internet traffic -N.Y. Times

WASHINGTON Aug 15 Telecommunications powerhouse
AT&T Inc has provided extensive assistance to the U.S.
National Security Agency as the spy agency conducts surveillance
on huge volumes of Internet traffic passing through the United
States, the New York Times reported on Saturday, citing newly
disclosed NSA documents.
The newspaper reported that the company gave technical
assistance to the NSA in carrying out a secret court order
allowing wiretapping of all Internet communications at the
headquarters of the United Nations, an AT&T customer.
The documents date from 2003 to 2013 and were provided by
fugitive former NSA contractor Edward Snowden, the Times
reported.
The company helped the spy agency in a broad range of
classified activities, the newspaper reported.
The documents describe how the NSA's working relationship
with AT&T has been particularly important, enabling the agency
to conduct surveillance, under various legal rules, of
international and foreign-to-foreign Internet communications
that passed through network hubs in the United States.
AT&T installed surveillance equipment in at least 17 of its
U.S. Internet hubs, far more than competitor Verizon
Communications Inc, the Times reported. AT&T engineers
also were the first to use new surveillance technologies
invented by the NSA, the Times reported.
"This is a partnership, not a contractual relationship,"
according to one NSA document describing the link between the
agency and the company.
AT&T's "corporate relationships provide unique accesses to
other telecoms and I.S.P.s," or Internet service providers,
according to another NSA document.
AT&T started in 2011 to provide the NSA more than 1.1
billion domestic cellphone calling records daily after "a push
to get this flow operational prior to the 10th anniversary of
9/11," referring to the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United
States, the Times reported.
AT&T's providing of foreign-to-foreign Internet traffic has
been especially important to the NSA because large amounts of
the world's Internet communications pass across U.S. cables, the
Times reported. The company gave access to contents of
transiting email traffic years before Verizon started in March
2013, the Times reported.
Asked to comment on the Times report, AT&T spokesman Brad
Burns told Reuters by email: "We do not voluntarily provide
information to any investigating authorities other than if a
person's life is in danger and time is of the essence. For
example, in a kidnapping situation we could provide help
tracking down called numbers to assist law enforcement."
Burns said AT&T would have nothing further to say on the
report.
(Reporting by Will Dunham; Editing by Peter Cooney)