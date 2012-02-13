Underwear bomber seeks lesser sentence than life

* To be sentenced on Thursday
* Attorney notes no one was seriously hurt in incident
WASHINGTON Feb 13 A lawyer for the
Nigerian man who pleaded guilty to trying to blow up a U.S.
jumbo passenger jet on Christmas Day in 2009 urged a federal
judge on Monday not to sentence him to spend the rest of his
life in prison because it was cruel and unusual punishment.
Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab, 25, pleaded guilty in a federal
court in October 2011 of trying to detonate a bomb hidden in his
underwear as part of a plot orchestrated by al Qaeda's affiliate
in Yemen, al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula.
He is due to be sentenced on Thursday in Detroit and faces
up to life in prison for the bombing attempt aboard a Northwest
Airlines flight from Amsterdam to Detroit that had 289
people on board.
His lawyer Anthony Chambers argued that the mandatory life
sentence required under U.S. law for some of the crimes he
admitted to committing was unconstitutional, particularly
because no one was seriously hurt during the bombing attempt.
"Given the circumstances and what did NOT occur in the
instant matter it is fair to say that the mandatory minimum
sentence of life imprisonment is excessive and grossly
disproportionate to the conduct," Chambers said in a court
filing, emphasizing the word "not."
While not making a specific request, he requested on
Abdulmutallab's behalf that the judge impose a sentence below
the advisory guideline range because a life sentence would be a
"misinterpretation of justice."
Federal prosecutors last week urged the judge to sentence
Abdulmutallab to the maximum, consecutive terms of life in
prison, and offered new details about how his plot was directed
by a U.S.-born Muslim cleric who later joined al Qaeda, Anwar
al-Awlaki.
A Justice Department spokesman declined to comment.
The bomb plot sent U.S. officials scrambling to beef up
security at American airports, including installing full-body
scanners to try to detect explosives hidden in clothing. It also
widened a fierce debate about whether terrorism suspects should
be prosecuted in traditional criminal courts.