UPDATE 1-Former United Airlines attendant sent bomb threats to carrier

BRIEF-Scripps Networks Interactive says CEO Kenneth Lowe's 2016 total compensation $28.8 mln - SEC filing
* CEO Kenneth W. Lowe's 2016 total compensation $28.8 million - SEC filing
Aug 21 A former United Airlines flight attendant made repeated bomb threats against his former employer, mostly by calling 911 from pay phones, according to a plea agreement reached with federal prosecutors in California.
Prosecutors said that Patrick Cau, who was fired from United two years ago after 16 years with the company, has admitted to making eight separate bomb threats targeting United flights, starting last October and continuing for four months.
He went on to work at American Airlines, a rival company. American, a unit of AMR Corp, said it had dismissed Cau in April, after his name came up on a no-fly list and that the airline had "followed all required security procedures."
The agreement said the threats had caused significant disruptions and cost United $267,912.
In early October, for example, Cau called an internal United number to report a flight from London to Los Angeles would be bombed. In the other incidents, he made similar threats from pay phones in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas and Seattle, according to the plea agreement.
Cau's lawyer, Craig Charles, declined to discuss the charges but said Cau had grown frustrated with United after bringing sexual harassment charges against a male supervisor. Charles said that Cau believes his dismissal was in retaliation for that complaint.
A United spokeswoman would only say that Cau had been employed by United and otherwise declined comment.
Cau, a Los Angeles resident, will appear in federal court next Monday. He faces a maximum sentence of five years behind bars.
BERLIN, March 29 European worker representatives of German industrial gases group Linde are opposed to a merger with U.S. rival Praxair and want labour members of the supervisory board to vote against the deal, a letter seen by Reuters shows.
SAO PAULO, March 29 Brazil's state-controlled power holding company Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA hired financial advisers to help sell its stakes in some power projects, Chief Executive Wilson Ferreira Jr. said on Wednesday.