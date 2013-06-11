Booz Allen fires Snowden for violating firm's ethics, policies

WASHINGTON, June 11 Contracting firm Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp said on Tuesday it has fired Edward Snowden, who admitted to releasing information on the U.S. government's broad monitoring of American's phone and Internet data, for violating the firm's ethics and policies.

The 29-year-old Snowden worked as an infrastructure analyst for the company.

The firm said it terminated Snowden on Monday "for violations of the firm's code of ethics and firm policy," according to a statement on its website. He was paid at a rate of $122,000, it added.