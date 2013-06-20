版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 21日 星期五 04:27 BJT

U.S. senator says Booz Allen hired convict for classified job

WASHINGTON, June 20 Senator Bill Nelson said on Thursday that contractor Booz Allen Hamilton had hired an employee convicted of lying to the U.S. government for a position in which he would handle classified documents.

Nelson, a Florida Democrat, said he wanted an investigation. "Is there a pattern with these contractors that they are not minding the store?" Nelson told reporters.
