UPDATE 1-Brazil demands explanation from Canada over spying report

* TV Globo says Canada agency spied on Brazil's mines
ministry
* Network based report on documents leaked by Snowden
* Rousseff: 'This is unacceptable between partners'
By Anthony Boadle
BRASILIA, Oct 7 Brazilian President Dilma
Rousseff demanded on Monday that Canada explain a media report
that said it spied on Brazil's Mines and Energy Ministry, and
she called on the United States and its allies to stop spying
over the Internet.
A Brazilian television report said on Sunday that Canada's
electronic eavesdropping agency targeted the ministry that
manages the South American nation's vast mineral and oil
resources. The report was based on documents leaked by former
U.S. National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden.
"That is unacceptable between nations that are supposed to
be partners," Rousseff said via Twitter. "We repudiate this
cyber warfare."
Rousseff, who canceled a planned state visit to the United
States this month because of previous reports that the NSA had
spied on her telephone calls and emails, noted that Sunday's
report pointed to Canada's interests in Brazilian mining, where
many Canadian companies are active.
By targeting the mines ministry, Rousseff said, Canadian
spying is nothing less than industrial espionage. She has
rejected U.S. explanations that NSA spying is aimed solely at
identifying terrorist threats and is not motivated by commercial
interests.
"The United States and its allies must immediately stop
their spying activity once and for all," Rousseff tweeted.
Brazil's Foreign Ministry summoned Canada's ambassador to
demand an explanation for what it called a "serious and
unacceptable violation" of Brazilian sovereignty and the right
to privacy of its citizens and companies, a ministry statement
said.
The report broadcast on Sunday by TV Globo, which gave no
evidence that any strategic data had been intercepted, follows
earlier disclosures by the network that the NSA snooped on
Rousseff herself. TV Globo also reported that the NSA hacked
into the computers of Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras.
DIPLOMATIC STRAIN
Angered by the reports of U.S. espionage, Rousseff canceled
the visit to Washington and, later, at an address before the
U.N. General Assembly, denounced it as a violation of human
rights and international law.
The Globo report said Canada's secret signals intelligence
agency, the Communication Security Establishment (CSE), used
software called Olympia to map the ministry's communications,
including Internet traffic, emails and telephone calls.
The report provided no details of the alleged spying other
than a slide presented at an intelligence conference a year ago
that mentioned Brazil's mines and energy ministry.
Globo said all the data on Brazil's mineral reserves are
public and available on the Internet.
Brazilians are sensitive to reports of industrial espionage
because many suspect rich nations want to control their nation's
untapped mineral and off-shore oil wealth, the likely drivers of
future development in Latin America's largest economy.
The report said Snowden, now living in temporary asylum in
Russia, attended the conference of the so-called Five Eyes
intelligence-sharing network between the United States, Britain,
Canada, Australia and New Zealand.
"Everything indicates that NSA data is accessed by the five
governments, and by thousands of (Internet) service provider
companies," Rousseff said via Twitter.
Brazil is investigating whether global Internet companies
such as Facebook and Google collaborated with the NSA by
allowing access to private data on Brazilian users.
The CSE, Canada's equivalent to the NSA, said it would not
comment on its foreign intelligence-gathering activities.
The Globo report was co-authored by Glenn Greenwald, an
American journalist based in Brazil who first published
documents leaked by Snowden.