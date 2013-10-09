Brazil spying report gives Canada black eye -opposition leader

| OTTAWA
OTTAWA Oct 9 Allegations that Canadian security
officials spied on a Brazilian ministry give Canada "a black eye
in the world," a top opposition leader said on Wednesday,
putting more pressure on Prime Minister Stephen Harper to
explain the affair.
Thomas Mulcair, leader of the official opposition New
Democrats, branded as "unacceptable" the allegations in a
Brazilian media report saying the Communications Security
Establishment Canada (CSEC) had targeted the Brazilian mines and
energy ministry.
CSEC is the Canadian equivalent of the top-secret U.S.
National Security Agency. Harper, whose Conservatives are
trailing in the polls, said on Tuesday in Indonesia that he was
very concerned by the report.
"Actively spying on ministries and companies in other
countries to give an advantage to Canadian companies is not only
illegal, it's irresponsible, and it gives Canada a black eye in
the world," Mulcair told a news conference.
"The Conservatives have simply shown that they have no
ethical boundaries of any kind ... this a huge mistake," he
added, saying there was clear evidence CSEC had been complicit
in industrial espionage.
CSEC chief John Forster declined to comment on Wednesday
when pressed repeatedly by reporters as to whether the agency
had spied in Brazil.
Forster told a conference in Ottawa that everything CSEC did
was legal and closely scrutinized by a separate,
government-appointed commissioner.
The spying allegations have soured ties with Brazil, an
important trading partner for Canada. Brazilian President Dilma
Rousseff on Monday demanded Canada explain what had happened.
The Globo report alleged CSEC used software called Olympia
to map the Brazilian ministry's communications, including
Internet traffic, emails and telephone calls. The report
provided no details of the alleged spying other than a slide
presented at an intelligence conference that mentioned the
ministry.
Harper and his aides were returning to Canada from Indonesia
on Wednesday and could not be contacted. Defence Minister Rob
Nicholson, in overall charge of CSEC, says he cannot talk about
national security matters.
The allegations have raised concerns that Canada could be
gathering information abroad that would benefit its mining and
energy companies. The Conservative government has been a vocal
advocate for the country's resource sector.
Citing government documents obtained under access to
information legislation, Britain's Guardian newspaper said on
Wednesday that CSEC and other Canadian intelligence officials
had met twice a year since 2005 with scores of Canadian energy
companies.()
Reuters has not seen all the documents, but did obtain from
the government a redacted agenda for a "classified briefing for
energy and utilities sector stakeholders" on May 23, 2013. The
agenda stated the purpose was "to discuss national security and
criminal risks to critical energy infrastructure."
Among those briefing the industry were representatives of
the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, the Royal Canadian
Mounted Police and the government's Canadian Cyber Incident
Response Centre. Topics included cyber threats and a case study
on copper theft; two other topics were blanked out.
CSEC referred queries on the report to Public Safety
Minister Stephen Blaney, who did not immediately respond to a
request for comment. The Canadian Security Intelligence Service
(CSIS) - Canada's spy agency - declined to comment on the
meetings.
Canadian energy and pipeline company Enbridge Inc
said on Wednesday it had paid for some of the catering at the
event.
"Enbridge representatives were unable to attend that May
2013 meeting. However, the purpose of the briefings is to
provide a timely and relevant summary of current security issues
that may have an impact on Canada's critical infrastructure,"
Enbridge spokesman Graham White said.
He said the goal of the sessions was to make sure the
industry is aware of potential security threats to enable it to
take appropriate countermeasures "in an effort to protect
critical Canadian energy and utility operations."