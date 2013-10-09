UPDATE 1-Brazil spying report gives Canada black eye -opposition leader

By Randall Palmer and David Ljunggren
OTTAWA Oct 9 Allegations that Canadian security
officials spied on a Brazilian government ministry give Canada
"a black eye in the world," a top opposition leader said on
Wednesday, putting more pressure on Prime Minister Stephen
Harper to explain the affair.
Thomas Mulcair of the official opposition New Democrats
branded as "unacceptable" the allegations in a Brazilian media
report saying the Communications Security Establishment Canada
(CSEC) had targeted the Brazilian mines and energy ministry.
CSEC is the Canadian equivalent of the top-secret U.S.
National Security Agency. Harper, whose Conservatives are
trailing in the polls, said on Tuesday in Indonesia that he was
very concerned by the report.
"Actively spying on ministries and companies in other
countries to give an advantage to Canadian companies is not only
illegal, it's irresponsible, and it gives Canada a black eye in
the world," Mulcair told a news conference.
"The Conservatives have simply shown that they have no
ethical boundaries of any kind ... this a huge mistake," he
added, saying there was clear evidence CSEC had been complicit
in industrial espionage.
CSEC chief John Forster declined to comment on Wednesday
when pressed repeatedly by reporters as to whether the agency
had spied in Brazil. He told a conference in Ottawa that
everything CSEC did was legal and closely scrutinized by a
separate, government-appointed commissioner.
The allegations have soured ties with Brazil, a big trading
partner for Canada. Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff on Monday
demanded Canada explain what had happened.
The Globo report alleged CSEC used software to map the
Brazilian ministry's communications. It provided no details of
the alleged spying other than a slide presented at an
intelligence conference that mentioned the ministry.
Defence Minister Rob Nicholson, in overall charge of CSEC,
says he cannot talk about national security matters.
The allegations have raised concerns that Canada could be
gathering information abroad that would benefit its mining and
energy companies. The Conservative government has been a vocal
advocate for the country's resource sector.
REGULAR MEETINGS
Citing government documents obtained under access to
information legislation, Britain's Guardian newspaper said CSEC
and other intelligence officials had met twice a year since 2005
with scores of Canadian energy companies.()
Reuters has not seen all the documents, but did obtain from
the government a redacted agenda for a "classified briefing for
energy and utilities sector stakeholders" on May 23, 2013. The
agenda stated the purpose was "to discuss national security and
criminal risks to critical energy infrastructure".
Among those briefing were the Canadian Security Intelligence
Service (CSIS) spy agency, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and
the government's Canadian Cyber Incident Response Centre. Topics
included cyber threats and a case study on copper theft; two
other topics were blanked out.
Canada's Public Safety ministry confirmed such meetings had
been held regularly since the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the
United States but declined to comment on what had been on the
agenda.
"It is standard practice for security agencies to discuss
issues with Canadian industry in order to protect lives and
sensitive infrastructure from terrorism and other threats," said
ministry spokesman Jean Paul Duval.
One official document quoted former natural resources
minister Gary Lunn as saying in 2007 that Ottawa had helped more
than 200 industry representatives gain security clearance so
they could be given sensitive data to help boost security.
Lunn told the Canadian Broadcasting Corp that the
information handed over to commercial firms "was not to do with
competitive advantage at all."
CSIS declined to comment on the meetings. Canadian energy
and pipeline company Enbridge Inc said on Wednesday it
had paid for some of the catering at the event.
"Enbridge representatives were unable to attend that May
2013 meeting. However, the purpose of the briefings is to
provide a timely and relevant summary of current security issues
that may have an impact on Canada's critical infrastructure,"
Enbridge spokesman Graham White said.
He said the goal of the sessions was to make sure the
industry is aware of potential security threats.