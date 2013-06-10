UPDATE 2-UK rejects accusations its use of US spy system was illegal

* Foreign minister rejects claims of illegality out of hand
* PM Cameron says spy agencies always operate within law
* Parliament will conduct its own internal investigation
By Andrew Osborn and Sarah Young
LONDON, June 10 Britain on Monday dismissed as
"baseless" accusations that security agencies had been
circumventing British law by using information gathered on
British citizens by PRISM, a secret U.S. eavesdropping
programme.
Prime Minister David Cameron's government has been under
pressure from the opposition and the media to reassure the
public after U.S. whistleblower Edward Snowden leaked details of
PRISM last week.
His disclosure lifted the lid on what he said was a vast
surveillance system that stretched across the world, vacuuming
up emails, electronic communications and phone data - including
that of some Britons- that leaked documents showed was sometimes
handed over to Britain's security services.
U.S. law imposes limits on the government's authority to
snoop at home but virtually none on U.S. spies eavesdropping on
the communications of foreigners, including in allied countries,
such as Britain, with which Washington shares intelligence.
Foreign Secretary William Hague told parliament that
Britain's own eavesdropping agency, GCHQ, always adhered to
British law when processing such data.
"This accusation is baseless," he told parliament. "Any data
obtained by us from the United States involving UK nationals is
subject to proper UK statutory controls and safeguards."
The system amounted to "one of the strongest systems of
checks and balances and democratic accountability for Secret
Intelligence anywhere in the world", Hague said.
He would not confirm or deny any details of UK-U.S.
intelligence sharing, saying that to do so could help Britain's
enemies.
Cameron told reporters: "I'm satisfied that we have
intelligence agencies that do a fantastically important job for
this country to keep us safe, and they operate within the law."
DEBATE ON EAVESDROPPING
Before and after a British soldier was hacked to death in
London on May 22 in an incident the government described as a
"terrorist" attack, there has been public debate in Britain
about giving the security services more powers to eavesdrop.
Critics had suggested that PRISM gave GCHQ a "snoopers'
charter by the back door" with Douglas Alexander, the Labour
party's spokesman for foreign affairs, pushing the government to
be more open on the subject.
Hague said Britain's parliamentary intelligence and security
committee would receive a full report on PRISM on Tuesday and
had already received "some information". By coincidence, its
members are due in Washington on Monday to conduct talks with
lawmakers and officials in the U.S. intelligence community.
"One of the big questions that's being asked is: If British
intelligence agencies want to seek to know the content of
emails, can they get round the normal law in the UK by simply
asking an American agency to provide that information?" Malcolm
Rifkind, the chairman of parliament's Intelligence and Security
Committee, told BBC Radio 4.
"The law's actually quite clear: if the British intelligence
agencies are seeking to know the content of emails about people
living in the UK, then they actually have to get lawful
authority," he said.
Britain's Guardian newspaper said it had obtained documents
showing GCHQ had generated 197 intelligence reports from PRISM
last year. It said GCHQ had been secretly gathering intelligence
from PRISM and had had access to the system since at least June
2010.