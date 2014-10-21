GAO upholds FCi protest against security contract to USIS unit

Oct 21 The U.S. Government Accountability Office
(GAO) on Monday upheld portions of a protest filed by vetting
firm FCi Federal Inc against a $190 million contract awarded to
a unit of U.S. Investigative Services LLC (USIS) earlier this
year by the Department of Homeland Security.
FCi Federal has filed the protest, arguing that federal
fraud charges filed against USIS LLC by the U.S. Justice
Department for "dumping" 665,000 background check cases without
conducting proper reviews should have disqualified it from
winning the contract.
The GAO recommended that the DHS reasonably consider whether
the USIS unit, USIS Professional Services Division (PSD), can be
viewed as a responsible contractor, taking into account its
relationship with and the allegations of fraud against the
parent company.
"If, at the end of this review, USIS is found to be other
than responsible, we recommended that DHS terminate USIS's
contract and make award to FCi, if otherwise appropriate. We
also recommended that FCi be reimbursed its protest costs," GAO
said in its review.
The DHS must advise GAO whether it will comply with its
recommendations.
The DHS was not immediately available for comment outside
regular U.S. working hours.
"We are pleased with GAO's decision to sustain our protest
of the FOSS contract award to USIS. We believe GAO's decision is
the right one," said FCi Federal CEO Sharon Virts.
A USIS spokesman said in an email response to Reuters that
USIS PSD does not perform background checks and is not a party
to the DOJ complaint.
"PSD won this contract from the incumbent contractor after a
rigorous two-year competition, which followed long-standing
government procurement procedures, and, since the contract award
decision, United States Citizenship and Immigration Services has
graded PSD's performance on another significant contract as
exceptional or very good across the board," USIS spokesman said.
USIS, which carried out the background checks on former NSA
contractor Edward Snowden and Navy Yard shooter Aaron Alexis,
has faced growing scrutiny in recent years.
(Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)