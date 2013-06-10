NSA leak prompts calls for U.S. to reduce reliance on contractors

| WASHINGTON, June 10
WASHINGTON, June 10 The U.S. government may have
to reconsider how much it relies on outside defense contractors
who are given top security clearances, after an NSA contractor
exposed top-secret phone and internet surveillance programs.
Edward Snowden, a 29-year-old systems technician at Booz
Allen Hamilton Holding Corp, admitted on Sunday that he
divulged details of the National Security Agency's programs to
the Guardian and Washington Post.
Booz shares fell 3.3 percent Monday, and peers such as SAIC
and General Dynamics fell as much as 3 percent.
"We do need to take another, closer look at how we control
information and how good we are at identifying what people are
doing with that information," said Stewart Baker, former general
counsel at the NSA and former assistant secretary for policy at
the Department of Homeland Security.
Baker said Snowden's leaks show the need for the government
to tighten up what can be seen by contractors, as well as
government employees.
"Are we challenging him, are we auditing him? Are we taking
measures to be sure he doesn't have wide-ranging access to stuff
that is not relevant to him?" Baker said of a theoretical
contractor with wide-ranging access.
Companies like Booz became a cornerstone of the U.S.
government's national security efforts after the 9/11 attacks.
With a massive ramp-up in security operations came the need for
organizations that could move quickly to implement new rules,
regulations and screening protocols.
But that expansion did not always go smoothly. A notorious
example is the company formerly known as Blackwater, which
agreed last summer to pay fines for trying to operate in Sudan
despite sanctions. The company had previously been a source of
strained U.S.-Iraqi relations over shootings there.
The risk to a company like Booz is clear - according to its
last quarterly report, 99 percent of its revenue comes from
contracts with U.S. government agencies or other federal
contractors. Lose the government's trust and nothing is left.
Booz said Snowden worked for the company in Hawaii for less
than three months.
"News reports that this individual has claimed to have
leaked classified information are shocking, and if accurate,
this action represents a grave violation of the code of conduct
and core values of our firm," Booz said in a statement on
Sunday. "We will work closely with our clients and authorities
in their investigation of this matter."
As of March 31, Booz employed 24,500 people, of whom 76
percent held government security clearances and more than a
quarter held top security clearances, according to a company
filing.
Security experts say the risks of a Snowden-type case grow
as the number of clearances proliferates.
"Are contractors a unique risk? No - Bradley Manning wasn't
a contractor," said Paul Rosenzweig, a former deputy assistant
secretary for policy at the Department of Homeland Security.
Manning, the U.S. Army private first class charged with the
biggest leak of classified files in the nation's history, is in
the second week of his court-martial at Fort Meade, Maryland.
"It's the people, it's not what their job title is," said
Rosenzweig. "What does change the dynamic is the greater number
of people overall - whether they're contractors or inside."