UPDATE 1-NSA leak prompts questions over U.S. reliance on contractors

By Deborah Charles and Ben Berkowitz
WASHINGTON/BOSTON, June 10 The U.S. government
may have to reconsider how much it relies on outside defense
contractors who are given top security clearances after an NSA
contractor exposed top-secret phone and internet surveillance
programs.
Edward Snowden, a 29-year-old systems technician at Booz
Allen Hamilton Holding Corp, admitted on Sunday that he
divulged details of the National Security Agency's programs to
The Guardian and Washington Post.
Booz shares fell 2.6 percent on Monday, and peers such as
SAIC and General Dynamics fell as much as 1.7
percent.
"We do need to take another, closer look at how we control
information and how good we are at identifying what people are
doing with that information," said Stewart Baker, former general
counsel at the NSA and former assistant secretary for policy at
the Department of Homeland Security.
Baker said Snowden's leaks show the need for the government
to tighten up what can be seen by contractors, as well as
government employees.
"Are we challenging him, are we auditing him? Are we taking
measures to be sure he doesn't have wide-ranging access to stuff
that is not relevant to him?" Baker said of a theoretical
contractor with wide-ranging access.
Companies like Booz became a cornerstone of the U.S.
government's national security efforts after the Sept. 11
attacks. With a massive ramp-up in security operations came the
need for organizations that could move quickly to implement new
rules, regulations and screening protocols.
But that did not always go smoothly. A notorious example is
the company formerly known as Blackwater, which agreed last
summer to pay fines for trying to operate in Sudan despite
sanctions. The company had previously been a source of strained
U.S.-Iraqi relations over shootings there.
The U.S. government spends more than $300 billion a year on
services that are contracted out, according to Scott Amey,
general counsel at the Project on Government Oversight, an
independent watchdog that investigates corruption and misconduct
in government.
"The government workforce has pretty much stayed the same
over the last 30 to 40 years but we've supplemented that with a
contractor workforce that has grown dramatically," he said.
More than 4.9 million people had government security
clearances as of Oct. 1, 2012, including about 1.4 million with
"top secret" clearance, according to the Office of the Director
of National Intelligence. Nearly 800,000 government employees
had "top secret" clearances, versus 480,000 contractors; the
remaining "top secret" holders were not broken down.
It is too early to say whether Snowden's disclosures will
create momentum on Capitol Hill to review the use of contractors
and security clearance policies.
"Whether someone is a contractor does not make them more
likely to leak classified information," Saxby Chambliss, the top
Republican on the Senate Intelligence Committee said in a
statement. "There are very good contractors in the intelligence
community right now who serve their country honorably."
REPUTATIONAL RISK
As of March 31, Booz employed 24,500 people, of whom 76
percent held security clearances and more than a quarter held
top security clearances. According to its last quarterly report,
99 percent of Booz's revenue comes from contracts with U.S.
government agencies or other federal contractors.
One senior insurance industry executive said an incident
like this could affect a security contractor's future
insurability, particularly given the weight insurers put on a
company's reputation.
"In the brand and reputation market now, for future loss of
revenue, there's now an industry that evaluates and ranks the
reputations of entities," said Kevin Kalinich, a national
managing director at Aon Risk Solutions.
"If you have a long-term high ranking, the recovery of your
revenue is astronomically higher than for companies that have a
poor brand and reputation ranking."
Booz declined comment. It said on Sunday that Snowden worked
for the company in Hawaii for less than three months.
"News reports that this individual has claimed to have
leaked classified information are shocking, and if accurate,
this action represents a grave violation of the code of conduct
and core values of our firm," Booz said in the statement. "We
will work closely with our clients and authorities in their
investigation of this matter."
Security experts say the risks of a Snowden-type case grow
as the number of clearances proliferates.
Many contractors come from the military or government, where
they already had security clearance. Under current rules,
someone with clearance can keep it when they move into the
private sector as long as they are going to work on a government
project that requires clearance.
"Are contractors a unique risk? No - Bradley Manning wasn't
a contractor," said Paul Rosenzweig, a former deputy assistant
secretary for policy at the Department of Homeland Security.
Manning, the U.S. Army private first class charged with the
biggest leak of classified files in the nation's history, is in
the second week of his court-martial at Fort Meade, Maryland.
"It's the people, it's not what their job title is," said
Rosenzweig. "What does change the dynamic is the greater number
of people overall - whether they're contractors or inside."