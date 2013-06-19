UPDATE 1-Budget cuts hit security checks for U.S. defense contractors

By Mark Hosenball
WASHINGTON, June 19 A budget shortfall has
forced a Pentagon security unit to sharply cut back on regular
investigations used to update security clearances for defense
contractor employees.
In a little-noticed announcement posted on its website on
June 7, the Defense Security Service said that "due to a funding
shortfall," it has been obliged to suspend "most" routine
re-investigations of defense contractor employers cleared at the
"Top Secret" level, at least through the end of September.
The announcement came two days before Edward Snowden went
public in a video released by Britain's Guardian newspaper as
the source of leaks about the U.S. government's top-secret
surveillance of phone and Internet activity.
Snowden was a contractor for Booz Allen Hamilton
working as a systems administrator at a National Security Agency
facility in Hawaii.
The leaks have alarmed the U.S. intelligence community and
have raised questions about whether the government is doing
enough to vet individuals for security clearances.
A Senate Homeland Security subcommittee has scheduled a
hearing for Thursday to examine the security clearance process,
at which Defense Security Service Director Stan Sims and other
U.S. officials are scheduled to testify.
A person familiar with the matter said that because Snowden
worked as a government employee and contractor for the NSA and
Central Intelligence Agency, his security clearances would have
been handled by them, rather than the Defense Security Service.
But the Defense Security Service announcement shows how the
government has been forced to recently scale back its oversight
of security clearances in general for contractors.
A government source familiar with the matter said the policy
change was related to automatic federal spending cuts known as
sequestration that began earlier this year when Congress failed
to agree on an alternative deficit reduction plan.
If a scheduled reinvestigation is delayed or cancelled due
to the budget crunch, clearance holders will be allowed to hold
their clearances, officials said. "Nothing will happen to them,"
said Cindy McGovern, a spokeswoman for the Defense Security
Service.
The security service is a Defense Department agency
responsible for authorizing, and then paying for, background
investigations which the government conducts to determine
defense contractors' eligibility for security clearances.
The agency itself does not investigate contractor personnel,
but commissions investigations from the Office of Personnel
Management. That agency then employs its own contractors to
conduct investigations in the field.
Under government rules, both government and contractor
employees with clearances at the Top Secret level are supposed
to be re-investigated every five years to ensure that problems
have not cropped up in their finances, backgrounds or behavior.
It is these routine re-investigations for Top Secret
clearance holders that the Defense Security Service says it is
being forced to suspend.
McGovern said that, in general, budget restrictions will
force personnel at the agency to cut back their working weeks,
and hence their pay, to four days per week, starting in July.
She declined to comment on the case of Snowden, who is
believed to be hiding in Hong Kong and is under criminal
investigation for the leaks. Snowden had a clearance for "Top
Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information."
The Defense Security Service's announcement said that
despite the budget crunch, five-year re-investigations will
continue for "key management" contractor personnel as well as
people needing access to "mission essential" information
"directly supporting the Intelligence Community."