White House may use executive order to protect key computer networks

By Jasmin Melvin
WASHINGTON, Aug 8 The White House is exploring
whether to issue an executive order to protect the nation's
critical computer infrastructure following Congress' failure to
act earlier this month, White House homeland security adviser
John Brennan said Wednesday.
Brennan was not explicit as to the timing, content or
certainty of such an order, but he and other sources made it
clear it was being actively discussed.
"One of the things that we need to do in the executive
branch is to see what we can do to maybe put additional
guidelines and policies in place under executive branch
authority," Brennan said in remarks to the Council on Foreign
Relations.
"I mean if the Congress is not going to act ... then the
president wants to make sure that we are doing everything
possible," Brennan said.
Asked specifically whether he was referring to executive
orders, Brennan said such orders from the president would be a
"good vehicle" to direct government agencies to take action "to
make sure the nation is protected."
A White House aide later said President Barack Obama had not
actually signed such an order but it was something that was
under consideration.
Brennan's comments, and similar suggestions earlier this
month by White House press secretary Jay Carney, follow an
August 2 procedural vote in the Senate that all but doomed a
cyber security bill endorsed by President Obama as well as
current and former national security officials from both
Republican and Democratic administrations.
The legislation was among the most heavily lobbied of the
past session by both critics and supporters, with battle lines
that crossed party boundaries and divided the business
commmunity. The Silicon Valley Leadership Group, representing
more than 375 companies, tended to favor it, for example, while
IBM did not.
The Senate bill had already been softened to meet objections
of both business interests and privacy advocates.
Among other things, it would have created voluntary cyber
security standards for critical infrastructure companies, and
let b u sinesses and government share information to allow them to
better assess and anticipate threats to computer systems that
operate water, energy and other utilities.
CHAMBER OF COMMERCE OPPOSITION
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce made it one of its "key votes"
on which it will judge members of Congress, saying it was yet
another burdensome form of government regulation that would be
ineffective.
Legal experts believe some elements of the Senate bill could
in fact be implemented by executive order.
"The president can say we can't wait, and I'm going to do
what Congress can't and protect the American people from cyber
attacks," said Stewart Baker, a former senior official at the
Department of Homeland Security and now a cyber security expert
at the law firm Steptoe and Johnson.
"In an election year, that sounds like a pretty promising
approach," Baker said.
An executive order, Baker said, could call on the Department
of Homeland Security to encourage critical infrastructure
facilities to adopt voluntary standards as part of the agency's
current authority over cyber security.
The White House could not enforce the standards, he said,
but neither would legislation as the Senate stripped enforcement
provisions from its bill to appeal to the Chamber of Commerce.
Responding to the prospect of an executive order, Matthew
Eggers, senior director of National Security and Emergency
Preparedness at the Chamber, said it "would be counterproductive
and would cut short the proper legislative process, which needs
to continue."
"A new order," he added, "would cast aside legitimate
industry concerns and could trigger actions hindering greater
public-private collaboration."
Eggers also said it would "not automatically lead to greater
security; just the opposite."
The legislation would have allowed companies and the
government to share information about hacking, which would be
more difficult to do through an order, Baker said.
It also offered liabiliy protections as an incentive to
companies to adopt the standards.
Baker suggested an executive order could provide such
incentives through repurposing the SAFETY Act, a current law
that limits the legal liability of companies hit by acts of
terrorism that have government-approved anti-terrorism products
and services in place.
PRIVACY GROUPS OPPOSED BILL
Privacy groups also opposed the Senate bill and are credited
with influencing six Democrats who voted alongside Republicans
to block Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid's attempt to avert a
filibuster of the bill.
These groups saw too many threats to privacy and civil
liberties in the legislation, particularly provisions that would
allow companies to monitor private communications and pass that
data to the government.
Rainey Reitman, activism director at the Electronic Frontier
Foundation, said "our primary concerns" with the legislation
involved the information-sharing sections.
"As far as I know, Obama won't attempt to address
information sharing with an executive order," she said. "If
Obama wants to issue an executive order that doesn't implicate
civil liberties or overstep the authority of the executive
branch, then we have no criticism of that."
While some senators have said they will try again in
September to get a bill passed, most analysts see little chance
of both Houses acting before the 112th Congress comes to an end
in January.
Republicans have repeatedly blasted Obama for wielding his
executive powers to make what they consider end runs around
Congress. Most recently, they criticized the administration's
decision to adjust immigration policies in order to shield young
illegal immigrants from deportation.