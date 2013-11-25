Spies worry over "doomsday" cache stashed by ex-NSA contractor Snowden

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 25 British and U.S. intelligence
officials say they are worried about a "doomsday" cache of
highly classified, heavily encrypted material they believe
former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden has
stored on a data cloud.
The cache contains documents generated by the NSA and other
agencies and includes names of U.S. and allied intelligence
personnel, seven current and former U.S. officials and other
sources briefed on the matter said.
The data is protected with sophisticated encryption, and
multiple passwords are needed to open it, said two of the
sources, who like the others spoke on condition of anonymity to
discuss intelligence matters.
The passwords are in the possession of at least three
different people and are valid for only a brief time window each
day, they said. The identities of persons who might have the
passwords are unknown.
Spokespeople for both NSA and the U.S. Office of the
Director of National Intelligence declined to comment.
One source described the cache of still unpublished material
as Snowden's "insurance policy" against arrest or physical harm.
U.S. officials and other sources said only a small
proportion of the classified material Snowden downloaded during
stints as a contract systems administrator for NSA has been made
public. Some Obama Administration officials have said privately
that Snowden downloaded enough material to fuel two more years
of news stories.
"The worst is yet to come," said one former U.S. official
who follows the investigation closely.
Snowden, who is believed to have downloaded between 50,000
and 200,000 classified NSA and British government documents, is
living in Russia under temporary asylum, where he fled after
traveling to Hong Kong. He has been charged in the United States
under the Espionage Act.
Cryptome, a website which started publishing leaked secret
documents years before the group WikiLeaks or Snowden surfaced,
estimated that the total number of Snowden documents made public
so far is over 500.
Given Snowden's presence in Moscow, and the low likelihood
that he will return to the United States anytime soon, U.S. and
British authorities say they are focused more on dealing with
the consequences of the material he has released than trying to
apprehend him.
It is unclear whether U.S. or allied intelligence agencies
- or those of adversary services such as Russia's and China's -
know where the material is stored and, if so, have tried to
unlock it.
One former senior U.S. official said that the Chinese and
Russians have cryptographers skilled enough to open the cache if
they find it.
Snowden's revelations of government secrets have brought to
light extensive and previously unknown surveillance of phone,
email and social media communications by the NSA and allied
agencies. That has sparked several diplomatic rows between
Washington and its allies, along with civil liberties debates in
Europe, the United States and elsewhere.
Among the material which Snowden acquired from classified
government computer servers, but which has not been published by
media outlets known to have had access to it, are documents
containing names and resumes of employees working for NSA's
British counterpart, the Government Communications Headquarters
(GCHQ), sources familiar with the matter said.
The sources said Snowden started downloading some of it from
a classified GCHQ website, known as GC-Wiki, when he was
employed by Dell and assigned to NSA in 2012.
Snowden made a calculated decision to move from Dell Inc to
another NSA contractor, Booz Allen Hamilton, because he would
have wide-ranging access to NSA data at the latter firm, one
source with knowledge of the matter said.
"EXTREME PRECAUTIONS"
Glenn Greenwald, who met with Snowden in Hong Kong and was
among the first to report on the leaked documents for the
Guardian newspaper, said the former NSA contractor had "taken
extreme precautions to make sure many different people around
the world have these archives to insure the stories will
inevitably be published."
"If anything happens at all to Edward Snowden, he has
arranged for them to get access to the full archives," Greenwald
said in a June interview with the Daily Beast website. He added:
"I don't know for sure whether has more documents than
the ones he has given me... I believe he does."
In an email exchange with Reuters, Greenwald, who has said
he remains in contact with Snowden, affirmed his statements
about Snowden's "precautions" but said he had nothing to add.
Officials believe that the "doomsday" cache is stored and
encrypted separately from any material that Snowden has provided
to media outlets.
Conservative British politicians, including Louise Mensch, a
former member of parliament, have accused the Guardian, one of
two media outlets to first publish stories based on Snowden's
leaks, of "trafficking of GCHQ agents' names abroad."
No names of British intelligence personnel have been
published by any media outlet. After U.K. officials informed the
Guardian it could face legal action, the newspaper disclosed it
had destroyed computers containing Snowden material on GCHQ, but
had provided copies of the data to the New York Times and the
U.S. nonprofit group ProPublica.
Sources familiar with unpublished material Snowden
downloaded said it also contains information about the CIA -
possibly including personnel names - as well as other U.S. spy
agencies such as the National Reconnaissance Office and National
Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, which operate U.S.
image-producing satellites and analyze their data.
U.S. security officials have indicated in briefings they do
not know what, if any, of the material is still in Snowden's
personal possession. Snowden himself has been quoted as saying
he took no such materials with him to Russia.