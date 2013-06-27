UPDATE 3-Ecuador offers U.S rights aid, waives trade benefits

By Alexandra Valencia and Brian Ellsworth
QUITO, June 27 Ecuador's leftist government
thumbed its nose at Washington on Thursday by renouncing U.S.
trade benefits and offering to pay for human rights training in
America in response to pressure over asylum for former
intelligence contractor Edward Snowden.
The angry response threatens a showdown between the two
nations over Snowden, and may burnish President Rafael Correa's
credentials to be the continent's principal challenger of U.S.
power after the death of Venezuelan socialist leader Hugo
Chavez.
"Ecuador will not accept pressures or threats from anyone,
and it does not traffic in its values or allow them to be
subjugated to mercantile interests," government spokesman
Fernando Alvarado said at a news conference.
In a cheeky jab at the U.S. spying program that Snowden
unveiled through leaks to the media, the South American nation
offered $23 million per year to finance human rights training.
The funding would be destined to help "avoid violations of
privacy, torture and other actions that are denigrating to
humanity," Alvarado said. He said the amount was the equivalent
of what Ecuador gained each year from the trade benefits.
"Ecuador gives up, unilaterally and irrevocably, the said
customs benefits," he said.
In Washington, U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman told
reporters that Ecuador was still currently eligible for U.S.
trade benefits under two separate programs, despite Alvarado's
comment. But the United States would be reviewing the statutes
for both programs to see if the remarks had any implications for
Ecuador's standing, he said.
In the meantime, the United States has accepted a petition
that could lead to Ecuador being suspended from one of the two
programs, the Generalized System of Preferences, Froman said.
Oil giant Chevron requested the review last year,
saying Ecuador had failed to act in good faith in recognizing
and implementing an international arbitration award made in
Chevron's favor under the U.S.-Ecuador Bilateral Investment
Treaty.
Snowden, 30, is believed to be at Moscow's international
airport and seeking safe passage to Ecuador.
The Andean nation's government denies reports that it
provided a travel document to the former National Security
Agency contractor, whose U.S. passport has been revoked.
The government has not been able to process his asylum
request because he is not on Ecuadorean territory, another
government official said.
COMBATIVE CORREA
Never shy of taking on the West, the pugnacious Correa last
year granted asylum to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to help
him avoid extradition from Great Britain to Sweden, where he is
wanted for questioning over sexual assault accusations.
Correa, a 50-year-old U.S.-trained economist, won a
landslide re-election in February on generous state spending to
improve infrastructure and health services, and his Alianza Pais
party holds a majority in the legislature.
Ecuador also receives U.S. trade benefits under the Andean
Trade Promotion and Drug Eradication Act, which waives duties on
Ecuadorean goods in exchange for efforts to fight the drug
trade. Ecuadorean officials accused Washington of using the
program as a political weapon in the Snowden case.
An OPEC nation of 15 million people, Ecuador exported $5.4
billion worth of oil, $166 million of cut flowers, $122 million
of fruits and vegetables and $80 million of tuna to the United
States under the Andean trade program in 2012.
Termination of the benefits could hurt the cut flower
industry, which has blossomed under the program and employs more
than 100,000 workers, many of them women.
Both the Andean program and the broader U.S. Generalized
System of Preferences, or GSP, program will expire at the end of
July. Congress is likely to renew the GSP program but will
probably let the Andean trade program die since Ecuador is the
only remaining recipient.
Critics of Correa say Ecuador's embrace of Assange - and now
possibly Snowden - is hypocritical given what they say is his
authoritarian style and suppression of media at home.
Supporters of Correa say he has simply taken on media and
business elites who were trying to erode what the president
calls his "Citizens' Revolution."