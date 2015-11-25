版本:
No explosives in U.S.-bound parcels at Cairo airport, Egypt officials say -CBS News

WASHINGTON Nov 24 U.S.-bound parcels at Cairo airport contained no explosives, CBS News quoted an Egyptian Interior Ministry source as saying on Tuesday.

CBS News earlier reported that Egyptian officials were investigating the possibility that packages being shipped by express mail service company DHL to the United States contained explosives. (Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Sandra Maler)

