UPDATE 1-No explosives found in U.S.-bound parcels at Cairo airport -DHL

US STOCKS-Futures rise ahead of Trump's inauguration
Jan 20 U.S. stock index futures treaded water on Friday ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th U.S. President.
WASHINGTON Nov 24 Some parcels at Cairo airport being shipped to the United States by express mail service DHL that were flagged by the company for further checks were found by Egyptian officials to contain no explosives, a DHL spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
"As part of our standard screening and security procedure, we identified a shipment today at DHL's Cairo airport facility that required further screening by the authorities. The Egyptian authorities have subsequently informed us that the shipment contained no explosives or explosive devices," Bea Garcia said in an emailed statement.
CBS News earlier reported that Egyptian officials were investigating the possibility that some U.S.-bound packages contained explosives.
(Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Bernard Orr)
Jan 20 The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers said on Friday that it would file a petition for some Boeing Co workers with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) to vote on union representation.
Jan 20 Schlumberger NV reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue as oil producers put more land rigs back to work in North America and prices for oilfield services recovered slightly in the region.