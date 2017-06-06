Retired military brass urge U.S. to lead world on clean energy

| WASHINGTON, June 6
WASHINGTON, June 6 The United States must lead
in the global transition to clean energy or risk losing
influence in South Asia and Africa, a coalition of retired U.S.
generals and admirals said in a report released on Tuesday.
Energy, whether oil and natural gas, or wind and solar power
and advanced batteries, is an important part of the economic
power Washington has that can influence developing economies,
said the report by CNA Military Advisory Board, called Advanced
Energy and U.S. National Security. (bit.ly/2r1StT2)
Along with diplomatic and military power, economic power,
including energy technology and trade, underpins national
security, said the report, funded by the Tellus Mater Foundation
and the Energy Foundation, groups that support the transition to
cleaner forms of energy.
"We Americans need to get our butts in gear," Lee Gunn, a
retired Navy vice admiral, who helped write the report, said in
an interview.
Washington has developed relations in the Middle East since
the early 1930s when oil exploration began in Saudi Arabia, and
a large part of its military presence in the region has
protected the flows of petroleum to the West.
But as the world's energy needs grow and spread to new
regions and as consumers become open to new technologies, the
United States must also adapt, said the report, which the
authors discussed with security and defense officials in the
Trump administration.
Russia and Iran, two countries not always friendly to
Washington, are positioning themselves to meet burgeoning oil
and natural gas demand in India and China. For example, a nearly
$13 billion agreement giving Russian state oil firm Rosneft
and its partners a 98 percent share of India's Essar
oil company is expected to close this month.
Meanwhile, China and countries in Europe are leading the way
in investing in clean energy in Africa and India, where energy
demand is expected to grow strongly for decades.
"The transition to advanced energy is underway and will
proceed with or without the active participation of the U.S.
government, or technology, or in terms of manufacturing," Gunn
said.
The report did not mention the Paris Agreement on climate
which President Donald Trump last week pulled the United States
out of. It recommended that the evolving global energy landscape
should be fully integrated into U.S. national security and
national defense strategies. It also said the federal government
should share investments with the private sector in advanced
energy projects.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by James Dalgleish)