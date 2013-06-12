EU justice chief seeks answers on U.S. data spying

* Letter sent to U.S. attorney general
* Demands details of how EU citizens affected by PRISM
* Request ahead scheduled EU-U.S. ministerial meeting
By Claire Davenport
BRUSSELS, June 12 The European Union's chief
justice official has written to the U.S. attorney general
demanding an explanation for the collection of foreign
nationals' data following disclosures about the "PRISM" spy
programme.
In a letter seen by Reuters, the European commissioner for
justice and fundamental rights, Viviane Reding, said she had
serious concerns about the possibility that U.S. authorities had
accessed European citizens' data on a vast scale.
U.S. officials have confirmed the existence of a secret
programme to draw data from the Internet, codenamed PRISM, which
according to documents leaked to the Washington Post and
Britain's Guardian newspaper has given them access to data from
firms such as Google, Facebook and Skype.
"I would request that you provide me with explanations and
clarifications on the PRISM programme, other U.S. programmes
involving data collection and search, and laws under which such
programmes may be authorised," said the letter, sent to U.S.
Attorney General Eric Holder.
Holder and Reding will meet in Dublin on Friday at a
scheduled ministerial gathering.
In the letter, Reding asks Holder to explain whether EU
citizens were targeted under PRISM, how broad U.S. access to the
data would have been and how EU companies and citizens can
appeal against the monitoring of their private correspondence.
EU officials have for several years asked the United States
to explain how laws such as the Patriot Act and the Foreign
Intelligence Surveillance Amendment Act affect EU citizens and
companies. The European Parliament, in particular, has become
vocal about limiting data sharing and protecting privacy.
Reding has said she has asked U.S. authorities to use an
agreed legal channel called the Mutual Legal Assistance
Agreement to access any data, a method that requires judicial
approval.
Since 2011 the EU has tried to negotiate a transatlantic
data protection agreement that would limit U.S. access to
European data.
The talks have stalled partly over the issue of what rights
EU citizens had on U.S. soil, a Commission official told Reuters
earlier this week.
EU officials are also debating whether data protection
should be included in negotiations for an EU-U.S. free trade
deal on which formal talks are expected to begin next month.
The European business community has warned that without
legal certainty, technologies which rely on data protection such
as cloud computing will not be able to grow in Europe.
Companies considering adopting cloud technology still cite
security as their biggest concern and European officials say
they are aware that Europe's cloud market hinges on privacy.
"The storage of the data in the foreign servers and related
legal uncertainty constitutes a real impediment," a second
Commission official said.
Lobby groups in Brussels say they need to know which set of
laws - EU or U.S. legislation - they should follow.
"Internet companies are piggy in the middle in terms of
protecting user data, obeying the law, and different laws in
different regions of the world," said James Waterworth of the
Computer and Communications Industry Association, a lobbying
group based in Washington.