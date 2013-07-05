UPDATE 2-EU threatens to suspend data-sharing with U.S. over spy reports

* Threat reflects concern over U.S. eavesdropping reports
* EU commissioner writes to senior U.S. officials
* EU-U.S. relations at "delicate moment"-EU official
By Adrian Croft
BRUSSELS, July 5 The European Union is
threatening to suspend two agreements granting the United States
access to European financial and travel data unless Washington
shows it is respecting EU rules on data privacy, EU officials
said on Friday.
The threat reflects European disquiet about allegations that
the United States has engaged in widespread eavesdropping on
European Internet users as well as spying on the EU.
Cecilia Malmstrom, the EU's home affairs commissioner, wrote
to two senior U.S. officials on Thursday to voice European
concerns over implementation of the two agreements, both struck
in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks and regarded by
Washington as important tools in the fight against terrorism.
"Should we fail to demonstrate the benefits of (the
agreements) for our citizens and the fact that they have been
implemented in full compliance with the law, their credibility
will be seriously affected and in such a case I will be obliged
to reconsider (whether) the conditions for their implementation
are still met," Malmstrom said.
EU-U.S. relations are going through a "delicate moment", she
wrote in the letter to U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Janet
Napolitano and David Cohen, Treasury under-secretary for
terrorism and financial intelligence.
"Mutual trust and confidence have been seriously eroded and
I expect the U.S. to do all that it can to restore them," she
said in the letter, seen by Reuters.
Malmstrom is sending a team of officials to Washington next
week for previously scheduled reviews of both
information-sharing agreements.
The Terrorist Finance Tracking Programme (TFTP) provides the
U.S. Treasury with data stored in Europe on international
financial transfers. The Passenger Name Record agreement covers
data provided by passengers when booking tickets and checking in
for flights. All such information is passed to the U.S.
Department of Homeland Security.
U.S. intelligence sources say aggressive spying operations
by some allies, notably France, rival those of the U.S. National
Security Agency. China, Iran and Israel also engage in such
activities, whereas Japan and Germany are more restrained in
spying, according to former U.S. national security and law
enforcement officials.
SAFEGUARDS
The United States and the EU need to show that the two
data-sharing agreements "continue to bring benefits to our
security and that the robust safeguards attached to them are
respected to the full. We need complete transparency and a
maximum of information on both programmes," Malmstrom wrote.
The European Parliament, some of whose members have long
worried that the agreements granted the United States too much
access to European data, called on Thursday for the scrapping of
both accords unless Washington revealed the extent of its
electronic spying operations in Europe.
Many of the eavesdropping reports were based on leaks by
fugitive Edward Snowden, a former contractor for the NSA.
Current and former U.S. officials familiar with France's
programs say it and other European countries conduct
wide-ranging surveillance against both friendly countries and
adversaries, and have done so for economic as well as political
and strategic reasons.
U.S. security sources also say that intelligence operations
in France and other nations work with fewer restraints than the
NSA, which is governed by a framework of laws and internal and
legislative oversight.
A 2009 cable posted by WikiLeaks from the American Embassy
in Berlin to Washington highlighted concerns about French
espionage among high-tech businesses. "France is the evil empire
stealing technology and Germany knows this", the cable quoted a
European high-tech executive saying.
A member of the French Parliament's intelligence oversight
committee, Jean-Jacques Urvoas, said in a statement that data
collection by France's foreign intelligence agency, DGSE, is
more tightly targeted than the efforts of the NSA and its
British partner, Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ),
which have emerged in documents released by Snowden.
"You could say, therefore, that next to the 'trawler
fishing' the NSA seems to be doing, the DGSE carries out
'harpoon fishing'," Urvoas said.
France initially urged the EU to delay talks on an ambitious
trade pact with the United States over the alleged spying.
European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said
Europe would begin the trade talks on Monday as planned but
would set up EU-U.S. working groups to examine the scope of U.S.
intelligence-gathering.
Volker Kauder, head of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's
conservatives in parliament, said the United States needed to
make clear it would not spy on embassies in future for the talks
to be successful, according to an advance copy of an article to
appear in regional newspaper Rheinische Post on Saturday.
Separately, German Interior Minister Hans-Peter Friedrich
said the country's intelligence services were not spying on the
United States and he did not think German policymakers were
under U.S. surveillance. "Anything else would be unacceptable,"
he told Bild newspaper.