U.S. Attorney General Lynch chides European decisions to restrict data sharing

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 20
Jan 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 9 points at 7,217 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.08 percent ahead of the cash market open.
LONDON Dec 9 U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch said on Wednesday she was disappointed by a European Union court decision to strike down a data transfer deal and said legislation in the European Parliament might further restrict information sharing.
In a speech on counter-terrorism in London, Lynch singled out a decision by the EU's highest court in October to strike down the so called Safe Harbor deal that allowed thousands of companies to easily transfer personal data from Europe to the United States.
"It is particularly disappointing that the European Court of Justice - in a case based on inaccurate and outdated media reports - recently struck down the Safe Harbor Agreement," Lynch said in remarks prepared for delivery.
"It is highly concerning to us that data privacy legislation advancing in the European Parliament might further restrict transatlantic information sharing," she said.
The United States has crafted information sharing agreements with 45 partners to identify and track suspected terrorists, a partnership that has given Interpol 4,000 profiles of foreign fighters, Lynch said. (Reporting by Michael Holden, writing by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Kate Holton)
Jan 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 9 points at 7,217 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.08 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* CTT will be tier-1 supplier to Boeing and the CTT products will be offered as supplier furnished equipment in the 777X catalogue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SHANGHAI, Jan 20 China has allowed its five biggest banks to temporarily lower the amount of money that they must hold as reserves to relieve pressure in its financial system as demand for cash surges ahead of the Lunar New year holiday, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.