Facebook urges U.S. government to allow disclosure of security requests

SAN FRANCISCO, June 11 Facebook Inc on
Tuesday urged the U.S. government to allow Internet companies to
reveal the size and scope of the national security information
requests they receive, echoing statements made by Google Inc
and Microsoft Corp.
Facebook's statement came hours after Google publicly asked
the U.S. Department of Justice that it be allowed to disclose
the full extent of the secret requests the company receives in
order to demonstrate that Google turns over a relatively limited
amount of user data.
"We would welcome the opportunity to provide a transparency
report that allows us to share with those who use Facebook
around the world a complete picture of the government requests
we receive, and how we respond," Facebook said in an e-mailed
statement.
"We urge the United States government to help make that
possible by allowing companies to include information about the
size and scope of national security requests we receive."
Facebook, Google and Microsoft are among nine Internet
companies that have come under scrutiny following disclosures in
The Guardian and Washington Post newspapers of their roles in a
National Security Agency data collection program named Prism.