U.S. working to declassify more on secret programs already leaked

WASHINGTON, July 19 U.S. intelligence officials
are working to declassify information on programs that have been
partially disclosed, a senior official said on Friday, referring
to telephone and internet surveillance programs leaked by former
security contractor Edward Snowden.
Robert Litt, general counsel of the Office of the Director
of National Intelligence, said he was optimistic that the
intelligence community could make "a lot of progress" in
declassifying the information.
U.S. officials faced a public uproar after Snowden began
leaking classified information about telephone and email
collection programs. Intelligence officials have been on a push
to justify the programs as legal under the law, particularly the
Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), which requires a
secret court to approve the programs.
The Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court on Monday sided
with Yahoo Inc and ordered the Obama administration to
declassify and publish a 2008 court decision justifying Prism,
the data collection program revealed last month by Snowden.
The ruling could offer a rare glimpse into how the
government has legally justified its spy agencies' data
collection programs under FISA.
"One of the hurdles to declassification earlier was that the
existence of the programs was classified," Litt said in response
to questions following a speech at the Brookings Institution.
"It's very hard to think about releasing the opinion that says a
particular program is legal if you're not going to disclose what
the program is. Now that the program has been declassified we're
going back and we're looking at these opinions."
Litt said intelligence officials were looking across the
entire spectrum of its activities to see what could be
declassified.
"We're trying to prioritize things that we think are of the
greatest public interest," he said. "The highest priority is
getting out fuller information about the programs about which
partial information is already out."
The 2008 ruling mentioned by the Foreign Intelligence
Surveillance Court stemmed from Yahoo's challenge of the
legality of broad, warrantless surveillance programs like Prism.
A number of major U.S. Internet companies, including
Microsoft, Google and Facebook, have
asked the government for permission to disclose the number of
national security-related user data requests they receive.
Snowden, who faces espionage charges for releasing the
classified information, has been holed up at a Moscow airport
for three weeks trying to avoid prosecution. This week he sought
temporary asylum in Russia.