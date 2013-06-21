The judges who preside over America's secret court

By John Shiffman and Kristina Cooke
WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO, June 21 Twelve of the
14 judges who have served this year on the most secret court in
America are Republicans and half are former prosecutors.
One is a former director of the Illinois State Police.
Another helped direct the White House war on drugs. One served
as a prosecutor in the Whitewater case involving the Clintons'
real estate investments. Another forced President Bill Clinton
to testify during the same scandal.
But judges of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court,
drawn from regular trial courts across the country, also have
issued orders in public cases that belie their conservative,
law-enforcement roots, sometimes ruling against the government
in terrorism-related cases.
Years after the drug official - Reggie Walton - left George
W. Bush's White House, he sentenced Scooter Libby, Vice
President Dick Cheney's chief of staff, to 30 months in prison
for perjury. And years after Bush appointed the Whitewater
prosecutor - John Bates - to the federal bench, he declared part
of a law on military commissions unconstitutional.
The trial court judges who sit on the FISA court wield great
power working in secret. The court has come under scrutiny after
Britain's Guardian newspaper published details of a secret FISA
court order requiring Verizon Communications to provide
data to the NSA.
While U.S. intelligence officials have insisted that the
FISA process is thorough, little attention has focused on the
judges themselves.
Selected by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, FISA
judges serve for staggered seven-year terms. Although the court
carries 11 judges at a time, 14 have served this year because of
routine turnover.
Six of the 14 were originally appointed to the trial courts
by George W. Bush; five by Ronald Reagan; two by Clinton and one
by George H. W. Bush.
"Since FISA was enacted in 1978, we've had three chief
justices, and they have all been conservative Republicans, so I
think one can worry that there is insufficient diversity," said
Stephen Vladeck, a law professor at American University's
Washington College of Law.
WINDOWLESS COURTROOM
Every few months, the FISA judges set aside their regular,
public cases, travel to Washington, and take the bench inside a
secure, windowless courtroom at 333 Constitution Avenue.
Prosecutors and federal agents appear to answer questions about
warrants before individual judges, rather than a panel.
Generally, the judges rotate on a week-long schedule. Three
judges live in the Washington area and are available for
emergencies. FISA judges do not receive extra pay.
Walton, the senior judge on FISA, declined to be
interviewed. In a statement, he said: "The perception that the
court is a rubber stamp is absolutely false. There is a rigorous
review process of applications submitted by the executive
branch, spearheaded initially by five judicial branch lawyers
who are national security experts, and then by the judges, to
ensure that the court's authorizations comport with what the
applicable statutes authorize."
The other FISA judges who served on the court this year
either declined to comment or did not respond to queries for
comment.
What little is known about the court's current business can
be gleaned from statistics disclosed in annual two-page reports
to Congress.
Between 2001 and 2012, the FISA judges approved 20,909
surveillance and property search warrants - an average of 33 a
week. During that 12-year period, the judges denied just 10
applications. Prosecutors withdrew another 26 applications.
From 2007 to 2012, FISA judges also approved 532 "business
record" warrant applications, the category used in the order
that directed Verizon to release metadata on all phone calls
inside the United States. No business record warrants were
rejected.
The records also show that FISA judges ordered "substantial
modifications" to 497 surveillance and property warrants and 428
of the business record warrants.
The statistics are especially intriguing for business record
warrants for 2011 and 2012. Of 417 warrants authorized, the
court "substantially modified" 376.
Yet details are classified, so it is unknown exactly how the
judges modified the warrants.
In rare public remarks 10 years ago, a former presiding FISA
judge, Royce Lamberth, described the process: "I ask questions.
I get into the nitty-gritty. I know exactly what is going to be
done and why. And my questions are answered, in every case,
before I approve an application."
Syracuse University College of Law professor William C.
Banks, who follows the FISA court closely, said he suspects that
warrants are "modified" when judges request more information
about a warrant or decide to split a warrant with multiple
suspects, phone numbers and locations into several, more
specific ones.
"We can't tell the extent of modification, but clearly it
suggests that the judges are taking a real look at these things
and are at least modifying them in some respect," said Penn Law
professor Theodore Ruger. "But I don't think it answers the
bigger, more important question of whether this court is acting
as a balanced check on the government's authority."
Ruger studied selections made by the previous chief justice,
William Rehnquist, and found that he selected mostly
conservative, Republican judges, reflecting the general
population of trial-court judges at the time. Today, the federal
judiciary carries a more even Democratic-Republican split, Ruger
said, but the FISA court remains dominated by Republicans.
"The judges are hand-picked by someone who, through his
votes on the Supreme Court, we have come to learn has a
particular view on civil liberties and law enforcement," Ruger
said. "The way the FISA is set up, it gives him unchecked
authority to put judges on the court who feel the same way he
does."
John Roberts, who has been Chief Justice of the Supreme
Court since 2005, declined to be interviewed.
On May 20, an exclusive group met in Washington for a
private dinner sponsored by the American Bar Association.
Current and former members of the FISA court convened to
celebrate its 35th anniversary.
Banks, the Syracuse professor, gave a keynote speech in
which he lamented post 9/11 changes, including the 2008
amendment permitting broad surveillance.
"FISA envisioned case-specific surveillance, not a generic
surveillance operation, and its approval architecture was
accordingly geared to specific, narrowly targeted applications,"
Banks told the FISA judges, according to a transcript. The 2008
changes to the law, he said, have "strained its utility as an
independent arbiter of lawful FISA surveillance."
The FISA court, he told the judges, had evolved into an
administrative, rather than a judicial, body. His remarks
received polite, if tepid, applause, he recalled.
Two weeks later, The Guardian made public the top-secret
Verizon order.
Below are further details on some of the judges.
* Reggie Walton, the current FISA presiding judge, may be
best known for two high-profile perjury trials - the one with
Libby, who was ultimately pardoned by Bush and another against
former baseball pitcher Roger Clemens. Walton declared a
mistrial in Clemens case after the government improperly
presented evidence and on retrial the athlete was acquitted.
Lawyers say Walton is a stern judge at sentencing, but note he
has also chaired the national prison rape commission. "He's
pro-government, but I don't think he's pro-government in terms
of doing reflexively what the government wants," a defense
lawyer wrote of Walton in an anonymous survey published by the
Almanac of the Federal Judiciary.
* James Zagel, who led the Illinois State Police for seven
years, co-authored widely-used law school text books on criminal
procedure, wrote a critically-acclaimed crime novel, presided
over the corruption trial of former Illinois Governor Rod
Blagojevich and appeared as an actor in a 1991 David Mamet
movie, 'Homicide.' "He leans slightly toward the government," a
defense attorney wrote in the Almanac survey.
* Roger Vinson of Florida, who signed the Verizon order, is
perhaps best known for striking down the Obama Administration's
health care law in 2011. He declared the Affordable Care Act's
individual mandate unconstitutional and federal government
overreach. The Supreme Court, led by Roberts, disagreed.
Vinson's seven-year term on the FISA court expired in May.
* John Bates of Washington, D.C., the judge who served as a
Whitewater prosecutor, has dealt blows to the Obama
administration in rulings on the indefinite detention of terror
suspects. In 2009, Bates ruled that to be held at Guantanamo Bay
indefinitely, a detainee must be a member of Al Qaeda, the
Taliban or associated groups or have committed belligerent acts.
Simply supporting those organizations, he ruled, is not enough.
Bates' term expired in February.
* Mary A. McLaughlin of Pennsylvania is the sole Democrat.
She spent three decades working for white-shoe law firms and
four years as a prosecutor. In 1995, McLaughlin served as a
special counsel to a U.S. Senate subcommittee investigating an
alleged FBI cover-up following a fatal shoot-out in Ruby Ridge,
Idaho. The Almanac reports that defense lawyers describe her as
fair and, as one said, "right down the middle on everything."
* Martin Feldman of Louisiana was active in Republican
politics from the Eisenhower to Reagan Administrations. He
counts as a mentor and clerked for the liberal Republican John
Minor Wisdom, an appeals judge credited with issuing significant
civil rights rulings during the 1960s. An expert in tax and
business law, Feldman most recently presided over litigation
related to the Deepwater Horizon/BP oil spill.
* Raymond Dearie of New York, a veteran prosecutor, was
described in the Almanac survey by defense attorneys as fair.
"He has no leanings," one reported.
* Thomas Hogan of Washington, D.C. has been involved in
several high-profile cases, including a ruling that restricted
public access to White House records kept by President Richard
Nixon, an order requiring the Library of Congress to keep
publishing a Braille version of Playboy for the blind and a
decision that directed the government to stop routinely denying
security clearances to naturalized Americans born in certain
countries.
* Susan Webber Wright of Arkansas is best known as the judge
who presided over the sexual harassment case Paula Jones filed
against Clinton. Wright ruled that Clinton could postpone the
lawsuit until after he left office, but the Supreme Court
disagreed. She later held Clinton in contempt of court for lying
under oath about a sexual encounter with White House intern
Monica Lewinsky.