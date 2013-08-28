French prosecutor investigates U.S. Prism spying scheme

PARIS Aug 28 The Paris prosecutor's office said
on Wednesday it had launched a preliminary investigation into
the U.S. National Security Agency's Prism surveillance programme
after French rights groups complained it was snooping on
citizens' emails and phone calls.
The probe, which was opened in mid-July, followed a legal
complaint earlier that month by two human rights groups
denouncing U.S. spying methods revealed by former intelligence
contractor Edward Snowden.
The groups filed their complaint against "persons unknown"
but named Microsoft, Yahoo, Google,
Paltalk, Facebook, AOL and Apple as
"potential accomplices" of the NSA and FBI.
The original complaint was filed by the International
Federation for Human Rights (FIDH) and the French Human Rights
League (LDH).
The prosecutor's office said it had ordered investigating
police to examine claims of fraudulent access to an automated
data processing system, collection of personal data by
fraudulent means and wilful violation of the intimacy of private
life.
In a preliminary investigation, police determine whether
there is enough evidence to open a formal investigation.
In July, the rights groups said French laws had been
violated and called for an investigation into the reports on
U.S. surveillance that appeared in Britain's Guardian newspaper,
the Washington Post and German news magazine Der Spiegel.