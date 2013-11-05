'No-spy' pact with Germany unlikely despite Snowden's revelations

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 5 The United States is working
to improve intelligence cooperation with Germany but a sweeping
"no-spy" agreement between the two countries is unlikely, a
senior Obama administration official said on Tuesday.
German and U.S. intelligence officials are meeting this week
following reports that the National Security Agency had
monitored German Chancellor Angela Merkel's mobile phone.
Senior German officials met at the White House last week
with the national security adviser, Susan Rice, and other U.S.
officials to discuss how to improve intelligence cooperation and
ease strains resulting from the Merkel reports.
Despite the quiet diplomacy, U.S. and German officials are
struggling to reach agreement on a formula for tamping down a
growing public controversy over alleged American spying
excesses. Moreover, any possible agreement may be limited.
"We are not currently talking about an across-the-board 'no
spy' agreement, but we do agree we need to work towards updated
understandings between our two countries, and if we do that
properly it can strengthen our relationship," said a senior U.S.
administration official.
After revelations from former U.S. spy agency contractor
Edward Snowden about alleged eavesdropping on Merkel, German
media speculated that the German government might seek to join
an espionage alliance known as the "Five Eyes," in which the
United States and a group of English-speaking allies divide the
world into eavesdropping target sectors and share the results.
The "Five Eyes" partners are the United States, Britain,
Canada, Australia and New Zealand.
However, a former U.S. intelligence official said that for
Germany to be invited to join the group, all five of the allies
would have to agree and such an agreement is highly unlikely.
A more likely result from the U.S.-German discussions is an
agreement by the American side not to spy on German leaders like
Merkel and also not to eavesdrop on German companies for
economically competitive reasons, the former official said.
However, he said that any such promise would be largely
empty, as U.S. eavesdropping rules already bar official
eavesdropping for the purpose of commercial industrial
espionage. U.S. officials say this policy is at odds with the
practices of both friendly and adversarial foreign countries.
The White House aims to complete a review of NSA
surveillance practices by the end of the year and has
acknowledged that more constraints are needed to ensure privacy
rights are protected.
President Barack Obama, who has come under a stream of
criticism from abroad over the NSA's activities, is considering
a ban on U.S. eavesdropping on leaders of allied nations.