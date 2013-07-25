Merkel's chief of staff seeks to silence spy row

* Chief of staff says German agents did not break the law

* Spying row refuses to abate in Germany ahead of election

BERLIN, July 25 German intelligence agencies fully upheld German law, Chancellor Angela Merkel's chief of staff insisted on Thursday, seeking to limit the damage after allegations German spies were in cahoots with U.S. agents and knew of their mass surveillance.

Media reports of the United States National Security Agency's electronic spying operation have angered Germans and put Merkel and her officials on the defensive when pressed to explain what, if anything, they knew and how they intend to call Washington to account.

The row comes just two months before a federal election, and could yet dent support for Merkel who is running high in the polls with ratings for her Christian Democrats (CDU) of over 40 percent.

Merkel's chief of staff, Ronald Pofalla, responsible for Germany's intelligence agencies, spent three hours before a confidential cross-party parliamentary committee, where he was grilled on how much German spies knew about the U.S. spying operation codenamed Prism.

"I'm pleased we met today because we could answer the accusations against the German agencies in detail, and it is clear that they follow the law," he said after the meeting.

Only twice did U.S. agents give data records to the Germans on two kidnapped Germans they were trying to free, he said.

Last month, the United States confirmed the existence of an operation codenamed Prism after ex-spy agency contractor Edward Snowden revealed that it mines data from users of Google , Facebook, Skype and other U.S. companies.

In a statement to the committee, and seen by Reuters, the NSA said German media had confused two distinct Prism programmes.

The programme that had attracted attention did not involve "bulk collection" and had restrictions on how long information could be retained. It targeted the prevention of terrorism, hostile cyber activities or nuclear proliferation, the NSA said, and required court approval and supervision.

"The NSA and the rest of the U.S. government cannot use this authority to indiscriminately collect the contents of private communications of citizens ... The use of this authority is focused, targeted and judicious, and far from sweeping," the NSA said.

A second Prism, which German media said German military intelligence had known of, related only to Afghanistan, it added.

Merkel is under pressure to toughen her stance against Washington and convince a country highly sensitive to data protection and citizens' privacy she takes the issue seriously.

Opposition members of the committee said they still had no real answers on what the NSA did.