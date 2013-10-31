German journalists urged to shun Google and Yahoo

* Press told to avoid U.S. giants for searches and email
* Advice follows report of surveillance by NSA, UK's GCHQ
By Harro Ten Wolde
FRANKFURT, Oct 31 The union representing German
journalists advised its members on Thursday to stop using Google
and Yahoo because of reported snooping by U.S.
and British intelligence.
"The German Federation of Journalists recommends journalists
to avoid until further notice the use of search engines and
e-mail services from Google and Yahoo for their research and
digital communication," the union said in a statement.
It cited "scandalous" reports of interception of both
companies' web traffic by the U.S. National Security Agency
(NSA) and Britain's GCHQ.
"The searches made by journalists are just as confidential
as the contact details of their sources and the contents of
their communication with them," said Michael Konken, head of the
union which represents about 38,000 journalists. He said there
were safe alternatives for both searches and email.
The Washington Post reported on Wednesday that the NSA had
tapped directly into communications links used by Google and
Yahoo to move large amounts of email and other user information
between overseas data centres. It said the programme was
operated jointly with GCHQ.
Google's chief legal officer said it was 'outraged' at the
apparent interception of data from its private fibre networks.
The company declined to comment on the German union move. Yahoo
said it had strict security in place at its data centres and had
not given access to the NSA or other agencies.
Revelations by fugitive U.S. intelligence contractor Edward
Snowden about the scale of NSA surveillance worldwide, from the
alleged mass trawling of emails to the tapping of world leaders'
phones, have caused international outrage.
The German government said last week it had evidence that
Chancellor Angela Merkel's mobile phone had been monitored by
U.S. intelligence.
Government snooping is especially sensitive in Germany,
which has among the strictest privacy laws in the world, since
it dredges up memories of eavesdropping by the Stasi secret
police in former communist East Germany.
Earlier this month, Deutsche Telekom said it
wanted German companies to cooperate to shield local internet
traffic from foreign intelligence services, although experts
believe this could be an uphill battle.
In August, Deutsche Telekom and its partner United Internet
launched an initiative dubbed "E-mail made in Germany"
to protect clients' email traffic.