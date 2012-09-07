UPDATE 9-U.S. designates Haqqani network a terrorist group

* Designation increases pressure on Pakistan's government
* Haqqani commanders vows "hardship" for U.S. POW
By Phil Stewart and Andrew Quinn
WASHINGTON, Sept 7 The United States said on
Friday it is designating the Pakistan-based Haqqani network a
terrorist organization, triggering sanctions against a group
American officials blame for high-profile attacks in
Afghanistan, and which they say has ties to the Pakistani state.
The decision to blacklist the Haqqani network, announced by
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton during a trip to Russia,
could heighten tensions between Washington and Islamabad and
have far-reaching implications for any reconciliation process in
Afghanistan.
Senior Haqqani commanders warned as much, telling Reuters
that it showed the United States was not sincere about peace
efforts in Afghanistan. The commanders also said it would bring
hardship for America's only prisoner of war, U.S. Sergeant Bowe
Bergdahl, who is being held by the militants.
"They are on the one hand claiming to look for a political
solution to the Afghan issue while on the other they are
declaring us terrorists," said one of the commanders, speaking
to Reuters by telephone from an undisclosed location.
"So how can peace talks succeed in bringing peace to
Afghanistan?"
The Haqqanis, a Pashtun tribe with strongholds in
southeastern Afghanistan and across the border in Pakistan, are
the most experienced fighters in Afghanistan and are blamed for
some of the boldest attacks, including one on embassies and
parliament in Kabul in April that lasted 18 hours.
The United States accuses Pakistan's intelligence agency of
supporting the Haqqani network and using it as a proxy in
Afghanistan to gain leverage against the growing influence of
its arch-rival India in the country. Pakistan denies the
allegations.
A senior Pakistani security official said blacklisting the
Haqqani network would be counterproductive and would put
unnecessary pressure on Islamabad, a strategic U.S. ally.
"If the United States wants to have a constructive
relationship with Pakistan, then this is a bad move," the
official said. "This will push Pakistan into a corner."
Still, a senior U.S. official, briefing reporters on the
decision, said Pakistan's government was informed ahead of time
about the decision "and they did not express concern about this
designation."
INTERNAL DIVISIONS
Clinton, facing a congressional deadline this weekend for a
decision, said in a statement that she had told the U.S.
Congress about her decision to brand the Haqqani network a
foreign terrorist organization, subjecting the group and its
members to additional sanctions, including an asset freeze.
A U.S. official said the formal designation would be made in
the coming days.
Whether to brand the group as a terrorist organization has
been the subject of intense debate within the Obama
administration, with some officials arguing it will have little
real impact on the battlefield but risks setting back Afghan
reconciliation efforts.
Most of the Haqqani leaders have already been blacklisted
individually.
Still, the Haqqanis run a sophisticated and diverse
financial network that has been compared to a mafia group,
raising money through kidnapping, extortion and drug
trafficking, but through a legitimate business portfolio that
included import/export, transport, real estate and construction
interests in Afghanistan, Pakistan and the Gulf.
A second U.S. official, also briefing reporters on condition
of anonymity, said the designation will trigger U.S. outreach to
"a number of different countries where we suspect the Haqqanis
have assets, and we will be urging them to freeze their assets
and to take action against the group."
Just as the Obama administration was once divided about
whether to designate the Haqqani network as a terrorist
organization, it has also been split over the extent of the
group's ties to Pakistan's ISI spy agency.
Admiral Mike Mullen, speaking to Congress shortly before he
retired last year as the top U.S. military officer, described
the Haqqani network as a "veritable arm" of the ISI. This was an
accusation that some in the Obama administration believed went
too far.
But U.S. officials were at pains to emphasize that Friday's
action was not directed at the Pakistani government.
U.S.-Pakistani ties have only recently begun to stabilize after
16 months of recriminations that began with the U.S. raid to
kill Osama bin Laden on Pakistani soil.
The first U.S. official briefing reporters on Friday
stressed that there was "absolutely no effort" by the Obama
administration to begin a process of designating Pakistan as a
state sponsor of terrorism, despite the finding on the Haqqanis.
"If anything, as I just noted, they have been an extremely
valuable ally in countering extremism and terrorism," the
official said.
A spokesman for Pakistan's embassy in Washington said of the
U.S. action: "This is an internal matter for the United States.
It is not our business. The Haqqanis are not Pakistani
nationals."
MILITARY PRESSURE
The United States has frequently targeted the Haqqanis with
military strikes. U.S. and Pakistani officials say they have
high confidence that Badruddin Haqqani, a top commander and son
of the group's founder, was killed in a U.S. drone strike last
month.
"This is a network that has taken a severe beating in recent
months," said Pentagon spokesman George Little, without citing
the drone strike.
Still, safe havens in Pakistan enjoyed by militants fighting
in Afghanistan remain a major U.S. concern and are undermining
the NATO-led war effort. Lawmakers in Congress urged Pakistan to
do more against the Haqqanis.
On Friday, both Senate Intelligence Committee Chairwoman
Dianne Feinstein, a Democrat, and House of Representatives
Homeland Security Committee Chairman Peter King, a Republican,
applauded Clinton's move.
"This is a terrorist organization and an enemy of the United
States, and I urge Pakistan to redouble its efforts - working
with U.S. and Afghan partners - to eliminate the Haqqani
threat," Feinstein said in a statement.
In Kabul, a government spokesman said any move by Washington
against the Haqqanis was welcome.
"This will be a major step by the United States against the
Haqqani network who are still plotting for dangerous and
destructive attacks against us," said Afghan Interior Ministry
spokesman Sediq Sediqqi.