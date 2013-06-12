WRAPUP 1-NSA director says surveillance helped stop 'dozens' of attacks

* NSA chief: "Great harm" already done by disclosures
* Snowden vows to stay in Hong Kong and fight extradition
* Poll: More Americans see Snowden as patriot than traitor
By John Whitesides and Susan Cornwell
WASHINGTON, June 12 The head of the National
Security Agency said on Wednesday that extensive U.S.
surveillance efforts had helped stop "dozens" of possible
attacks, and warned that making details of the top-secret
programs public had compromised national security.
In his first appearance before Congress since an NSA
contractor lifted the veil on the agency's broad monitoring of
phone and internet data, General Keith Alexander defended the
program as an essential tool in the fight against terrorism.
"It's dozens of terrorist events that these have helped
prevent," the NSA director told a U.S. Senate committee. "Both
here and abroad, in disrupting or contributing to the disruption
of terrorist attacks."
Relying on documents from NSA contractor Edward Snowden,
Britain's Guardian newspaper and the Washington Post revealed
last week the vast U.S. government effort to monitor phone and
internet data at big companies such as Google Inc and
Facebook Inc.
Alexander said the disclosures, which have sparked a
criminal investigation and an internal Obama administration
review of the potential national security damage, had
jeopardized safety in the United States and elsewhere.
"Great harm has already been done by opening this up,"
Alexander said. "There is no doubt in my mind that we will lose
capabilities as a result of this and that not only the United
States but those allies that we have helped will no longer be as
safe as they were two weeks ago."
A Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Wednesday found that 31
percent of Americans saw Snowden as a patriot for leaking
details of the programs, more than the 23 percent who viewed him
as a traitor. Forty-six percent said they did not know.
Snowden, who traveled to China-ruled Hong Kong before the
program was made public, said in an interview published on
Wednesday that he planned to stay in the former British colony
and fight any effort to bring him back to the United States for
criminal proceedings.
"I am not here to hide from justice. I am here to reveal
criminality," Snowden told the South China Morning Post, an
English-language newspaper in Hong Kong.
"My intention is to ask the courts and people of Hong Kong
to decide my fate," Snowden said. "I have had many opportunities
to flee Hong Kong, but I would rather stay and fight the United
States government in the courts, because I have faith in Hong
Kong's rule of law."
Hong Kong, which has a degree of autonomy from Beijing, has
an extradition agreement with the United States that has been
exercised on numerous occasions. But Snowden has not been
publicly charged so far and the United States has not filed for
his extradition.
Snowden, who had been working at an NSA facility as an
employee of Booz Allen Hamilton, has drawn a mix of
condemnation and praise for the revelations. He told the Hong
Kong newspaper: "I'm neither traitor nor hero. I'm an American."
STRIKING A BALANCE
The controversy over the program has renewed the debate
about the balance between privacy rights and security concerns
in the United States in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001,
attacks. Alexander said the NSA operated with that balance in
mind.
"I want the American people to know that we're trying to be
transparent here and protect civil liberties and privacy but
also the security of this country," he said at the Senate
Appropriations Committee hearing on the cybersecurity budget.
But he added, "I would rather take a public beating and
people think I'm hiding something, than jeopardize the security
of this country."
He denied the agency was doing anything wrong or harming
civil liberties, but said the agency was struggling to offer
details without revealing classified information.
"This is not us doing something under the covers," Alexander
said. "We want to tell you what we're doing, and tell you that
it's right, and let the American people see this."
Alexander promised to make details of the thwarted attacks
available to the public within the next week. Officials said
last week the email surveillance program played a role in
foiling a 2009 Islamist militant plot to bomb the New York City
subway system.
Some members of Congress and advocacy groups have pushed for
tighter controls on the surveillance, which is subject to
authorization by secret court orders.
A bipartisan group of lawmakers asked on Wednesday for a
probe of the programs by the Privacy and Civil Liberties
Oversight Board, created after the Sept. 11 attacks to oversee
issues involving civil liberties. Alexander said the agency
would cooperate with any board investigation.
"It's very, very difficult to have a transparent debate
about secret programs, approved by a secret court issuing secret
court orders based on secret interpretations of law," Democratic
Senator Tom Udall of New Mexico said.
Senators at the hearing wondered why Snowden, who had a
spotty educational record and a relative lack of experience in
the national security field, was able to gain a top-secret
clearance and access to such sensitive information.
"I do have concerns about that," Alexander said. "In the IT
area, some of these folks have tremendous skills to operate
networks. He had great skills in this area."
Little is known about Snowden, who did not leave much of a
digital trail on the Internet and was not active under his own
name on social media sites like Facebook or Twitter. In 2002, he
worked for a Japanese anime company run by friends and went by
the nicknames "The True HOOHA" and "Phish."
Snowden said in his interview that the NSA had been hacking
computers in Hong Kong and mainland China since 2009, with
targets including public officials, businesses and students in
the city as well as the Chinese University of Hong Kong.
He counted more than 61,000 computer hacking operations
globally, including hundreds of targets in Hong Kong and
mainland China, the newspaper said.
"We hack network backbones - like huge Internet routers,
basically - that give us access to the communications of
hundreds of thousands of computers without having to hack every
single one," Snowden said.
The NSA declined to comment on Snowden's assertions.
Snowden said he believed the United States was putting
pressure on the Hong Kong government to extradite him.
"Unfortunately, the U.S. government is now bullying the Hong
Kong government to prevent me from continuing my work," he said.
"I do not currently feel safe due to the pressure the U.S.
government is applying to Hong Kong, but I feel that Hong Kong
itself has a strong civil tradition that whistleblowers should
not fear."
The 29-year-old said he had not contacted his family or his
girlfriend since he revealed himself as the source of the leaks
earlier this week.