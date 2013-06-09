REFILE-Booz Allen confirms it employs confessed leaker Snowden

BRIEF-Karyopharm says CFO Justin Renz resigned
* Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc - Renz will continue to serve company in an advisory capacity in order to ensure a smooth transition
WASHINGTON, June 9 Booz Allen, a U.S. technology consulting firm, on Sunday confirmed that the man who has revealed himself as a source of newspaper reports on secret American surveillance activities is an employee of the company.
According to the firm, Edward Snowden has worked for Booz Allen for less than three months and was assigned to a team working in Hawaii.
"News reports that this individual has claimed to have leaked classified information are shocking, and if accurate, this action represents a grave violation of the code of conduct and core values of our firm," the company said in a statement. It added that it will cooperate with any investigations into the matter.
* Consortium of Northeast Utilities selects ICF for $20 million contract Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Astronics Corp - Astronics does not expect acquisition to materially impact 2017 earnings, and has not released terms of transaction at this time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: