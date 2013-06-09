版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 10日 星期一 03:02 BJT

Ex-CIA worker revealed as source of spy agency leaks

LONDON, June 9 Britain's Guardian newspaper identified a 29-year-old former CIA technical worker as the source for leaks about U.S. spy agencies that have rattled Washington's security services in the past few days.

The Guardian, which published revelations that U.S. security services monitored phone calls and Internet data through large companies such as Google and Facebook, said its source, Edward Snowden, had asked it to reveal his identity.

