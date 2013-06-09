Ex-CIA worker revealed as source of spy agency leaks

BRIEF-Karyopharm says CFO Justin Renz resigned
* Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc - Renz will continue to serve company in an advisory capacity in order to ensure a smooth transition
LONDON, June 9 Britain's Guardian newspaper identified a 29-year-old former CIA technical worker as the source for leaks about U.S. spy agencies that have rattled Washington's security services in the past few days.
The Guardian, which published revelations that U.S. security services monitored phone calls and Internet data through large companies such as Google and Facebook, said its source, Edward Snowden, had asked it to reveal his identity.
* Consortium of Northeast Utilities selects ICF for $20 million contract Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Astronics Corp - Astronics does not expect acquisition to materially impact 2017 earnings, and has not released terms of transaction at this time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: