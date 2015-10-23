Man who sent details on U.S. military jets to Iran to be sentenced

| HARTFORD, Conn.
HARTFORD, Conn. Oct 23 A dual U.S.-Iranian
citizen who pleaded guilty to trying to export sensitive
information about U.S. military jets to his native Iran could be
sentenced to up to 10 years in federal prison at a hearing on
Friday.
Mozaffar Khazaee, who had worked as an engineer at U.S.
defense contractor Pratt & Whitney, was arrested in January 2014
as he tried to leave the country with sensitive material about
the engines for the U.S. Air Force's F-35 Joint Strike Fighter
and F-22 Raptor aircraft in his luggage.
Khazaee also had exchanged e-mails containing information
about the programs with Iranian contacts.
While he pleaded guilty to the charges, Khazaee maintained
in court papers that he sent information on the jets as part of
a presentation he had prepared while seeking a job with an
Iranian university after being laid off by his prior employer, a
unit of diversified manufacturer United Technologies Corp.
, in 2013.
The U.S. Arms Export Control Act limits the export of
information related to weapons systems.
Federal prosecutors contended that Khazaee's description of
that exchange was inaccurate, saying he had e-mailed information
on the jets well before being laid off and that he had told a
contact in Iran in an e-mail the information he sent was "very
controlled ... I am taking big risk."
At a hearing in U.S. District Court in Hartford on Friday,
prosecutors plan to ask for a sentence exceeding the 71 months
laid out in federal sentencing guidelines, according to court
papers. Khazaee's lawyers in a court filing asked the judge in
the case to let the defendant, who is in his mid-60s, off on
time served.
"His conduct was less serious than other crimes contemplated
by this guideline, and did not threaten or harm the security or
foreign policy interest of the United States," his attorneys
wrote.
His 85-year-old mother, who spells her name Molok Khazaye,
in a letter to the court asked for leniency for her son.
"I have no protector other than (my son) and am depend on
him financially and emotionally strongly so," the defendant's
mother wrote. "I kindly request you to grant him a pardon due to
his mistake."
Khazaee's brother and sister also asked for his release.
Prior to Pratt & Whitney, which makes jet engines, Khazaee
worked at major manufacturers including General Electric Co.
, according to court papers.
(Writing by Scott Malone)