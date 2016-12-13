UPDATE 3-Lufthansa plane search negative after bomb threat-Port Authority

* Flight 441 from Texas to Germany diverted to NYC
SAN FRANCISCO/FRANKFURT, Dec 13 A Lufthansa
flight bound for Germany from Texas was diverted to
New York City on Monday due to a bomb threat, but a subsequent
search of the aircraft found no explosive device, officials
said.
Flight 441 destined for Frankfurt from Houston landed safely
at John F. Kennedy International Airport at about 8:30 p.m.
local time (1:30 a.m. GMT), said Steve Coleman, a spokesman for
the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.
The bomb threat was phoned into the airline's headquarters.
But a search of the plane was negative, the authority said on
Twitter.
Calls to the Port Authority and the New York City Police
Department remained unanswered.
All passengers had left the airplane and were put up at
hotels, Lufthansa spokesman Joerg Waber said on Tuesday morning
in Germany. He neither confirmed nor denied the bomb threat.
A passenger who was on the plane, who asked to remain
anonymous, told Reuters the pilot announced two to three hours
after takeoff that the flight had to be cancelled and diverted
to New York due to a bomb threat.
She said passengers on the plane remained calm and that
police entered the aircraft upon landing.
The plane will be flown back to Germany without passengers,
the Lufthansa spokesman said.
Operations at the New York City airport had not been
affected by the incident, Port Authority spokesman Coleman said.
