UPDATE 1-Microsoft assures international business customers on spying

By Joseph Menn
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 4 Microsoft Corp
pledged late Wednesday to fight in court any attempt by U.S.
intelligence agencies to seize its foreign business customers'
data under American surveillance laws, one of a series of steps
aimed at reassuring nervous users abroad.
The maker of the world's most popular computer operating
system said it had never turned over any such data under the
Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act and did not believe that
authorities are entitled to the information if it is stored
abroad.
"We are committing contractually to not turning it over
without litigating that issue," Microsoft General Counsel Brad
Smith said in an interview.
However, Microsoft has turned over data on non-U.S.-based
individuals using its email and other services, as required
under FISA laws. Microsoft and other companies are suing the
government for the right to disclose how frequently that
happens.
Smith also said that Microsoft would dramatically increase
the amount of encryption it uses for internal traffic, following
similar moves by Google Inc and Yahoo Inc in
the wake of reports that the National Security Agency had tapped
into their facilities overseas without oversight by the Foreign
Intelligence Surveillance Court.
Smith said Microsoft was caught by surprise by reports in
The Washington Post, based on documents leaked by former
contractor Edward Snowden, that the NSA had successfully
penetrated the other companies and perhaps targeted it as well.
"That really was like an earthquake sending shock waves
through our industry," Smith said. Past discussions with federal
officials, he said, have always been based on working out what
the law required, without any hint that the company might be
subjected to attacks based on "technological brute force"
instead of legal process.
Addressing another concern, a spokeswoman said the company
did not believe it could be ordered to install spyware on a
user's machine and that Microsoft would fight any such directive
in court.
Microsoft said it would encrypt consumer data that it stores
and would work with other email providers to make sure that
messages stay secure when they move from a service such as
Microsoft's Outlook.com, formerly Hotmail, to another, such as
those from Google or Yahoo.
Microsoft said it would also expand the use of regional
centers that allow governments worried about U.S. "back doors"
in its software to inspect the source code.
The technical measures will move Microsoft close to parity
with other major Internet companies in their protections for
consumers.
In the cloud business, which provides remote storage and
computing power for companies, Microsoft's top rival is
Amazon.com Inc. An Amazon Web Services spokeswoman said
her employer, like Microsoft, provides tools to help cloud
customers encrypt their sensitive data and warns them if legal
papers have been served seeking access.
She said she did not know whether papers presented under the
intelligence laws, which are secret, had been used to obtain
data about international customers.