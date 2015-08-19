U.S. movie chain Regal starts bag searches after recent violence

NEW YORK Aug 19 Regal Entertainment Group
has become the first large U.S. movie theater chain to
introduce bag searches for moviegoers following a series of
shootings at cinemas around the country.
Regal, the largest U.S. movie chain with some 570 theaters,
updated its admittance procedures with a notice saying it had
adopted the policy in order to make "customers and staff feel
safe when visiting or working in our theaters."
"Security issues have become a daily part of our lives in
America... To ensure the safety of our guests and employees,
backpacks and bags of any kind are subject to inspection prior
to admission. We acknowledge that this procedure can cause some
inconvenience and that it is not without flaws, but hope these
are minor in comparison to increased safety," the notice on
Regal's website said.
It was not clear when the new policy was adopted but
moviegoers in some states reported being asked to open their
bags before entering on Tuesday night.
The bag checks follow a shooting inside a privately owned
Southern Theatres movie theater in Lafayette, Louisiana, in July
that killed two people and wounded seven during a screening of
comedy "Trainwreck."
That attack was followed a week later by an incident in
Nashville, Tennessee, during which a man with a hatchet and a
pellet gun unleashed pepper spray during a showing of "Mad Max:
Fury Road" at a Carmike Cinemas Inc multiplex. He was
later killed by police.
In 2012, gunman James Holmes opened fire at a Century
Theatres movie theater in Aurora, Colorado, during a midnight
screening of the Batman film, "The Dark Knight Rises," killing
12 people and wounding 70 others. Century is owned by Cinemark
Holdings Inc.
Knoxville, Tennessee-based Regal Entertainment did not
respond to requests for comment on Wednesday. Rival chains AMC
Entertainment Holdings Inc, Cinemark Holdings and
Carmike Cinemas could not immediately be reached for comment on
whether they also planned to adopt bag searches.
The new policy has not gone down well with some moviegoers.
Writing on Regal's Facebook page one person said he suspected
the bag checks were aimed more at stopping people from taking in
their own snacks.
Another said Regal would do better to install metal
detectors, or introduce pat-downs for all its patrons, while
another poster said the policy denied people the right to
protect themselves by carrying guns.
(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Eric Walsh)