UPDATE 2-White House review panel proposes curbs on some NSA programs

By Warren Strobel and Mark Hosenball
WASHINGTON Dec 18 A White House-appointed panel
on Wednesday proposed curbs on some key National Security Agency
surveillance operations, recommending limits on a program to
collect records of billions of telephone calls and new tests
before Washington spies on foreign leaders.
Among the panel's proposals, made in the wake of revelations
by former NSA contractor Edward Snowden, the most contentious
may be its recommendation that the eavesdropping agency halt
bulk collection of the phone call records, known as "metadata."
Instead, it said, those records should be held by
telecommunications providers or a private third party. In a
further limitation, the U.S. government would need an order from
the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court for each search of
the data.
"We don't see the need for the government to be retaining
that data," said Richard Clarke, a member of the panel and a
former White House counterterrorism adviser.
The panel's report expressed deep skepticism about both the
value and effectiveness of the metadata collection program.
"The question is not whether granting the government (this)
authority makes us incrementally safer, but whether the
additional safety is worth the sacrifice in terms of individual
privacy, personal liberty and public trust," it said.
The report's authors say that the metadata collection
program "has made only a modest contribution to the nation's
security." The program "has generated relevant information in
only a small number of cases" that might have led to the
prevention of terrorist attack, they said in a footnote.
It added that "there has been no instance in which NSA could
say with confidence that the outcome would have been different
without the... telephony meta-data program. Moreover, now that
the existence of the program has been disclosed publicly, we
suspect that it is likely to be less useful still."
It remains to be seen, however, how many of the panel's 46
recommendations will be accepted by President Barack Obama and
the U.S. Congress. The panel's five members met with Obama at
the White House on Wednesday.
Obama said in a television interview earlier this month that
he would be "proposing some self-restraint on the NSA" in
reforms that the White House has said will be announced in
January.
White House press secretary Jay Carney said some of the
outside panel's recommendations could be accepted, others
studied further, and some rejected.
Obama has already rejected, at least for now, one of the
panel's proposals: that NSA and U.S. Cyber Command, which
conducts cyberwarfare, have separate leaders, with NSA led by a
civilian rather than a military officer.
NSA officials have staunchly defended the bulk metadata
program, saying it is essential to "connect the dots" between
terrorist plotters overseas and co-conspirators inside the
United States.
"There is no other way that we know of to connect the dots,"
Army General Keith Alexander, NSA's director, told a Senate
committee last week. "Given that the threat is growing, I
believe that is an unacceptable risk to our country."
Alexander nonetheless has on occasion indicated a
willingness to consider modifications in the metadata collection
program.
Leaders of both the House and Senate Intelligence
Committees, which would consider possible changes to
surveillance laws, have indicated support for continuation of
metadata collection.
In response to the publication of the White House panel's
report, Sen. Patrick Leahy, the Democrat who chairs the Senate
Judiciary Committee, said a bill he has introduced contains a
provision that would order an end to metadata collection.
Michael Morell, a former deputy CIA director who is on the
White House review panel, said its members do not believe that
its proposals for change "in any way undermine the capabilities
of the U.S. intelligence community to collect the information it
needs to collect to keep this country safe."
In another major recommendation, the panel proposed five
tests it said should be met before Washington conducts
surveillance against foreign leaders.
Revelations in documents provided by Snowden that the United
States spied on German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Brazilian
President Dilma Rousseff have enraged those countries' citizens.
Brazil on Wednesday awarded a $4.5 billion contract to Saab
AB to replace its aging fleet of fighter jets, after news of
U.S. spying on Brazilians helped derail U.S. firm Boeing's
chances for the deal.
"The NSA problem ruined it for the Americans," a Brazilian
government source said on condition of anonymity.
Before spying on foreign leaders, the panel said, U.S.
leaders should determine whether such surveillance is merited by
"significant threats" to national security, and whether the
nation involved is one "whose leaders we should accord a high
degree of respect and deference."
U.S. leaders also should determine whether there is reason
to believe the foreign leader has been duplicitous, whether
there are other ways to obtain the necessary information, and
weigh the negative effects if the surveillance were to become
public, the panel said.
It said the U.S. government should explore agreements on
spying practices "with a small number of closely allied
governments." Reuters recently reported that German and U.S.
government representatives have opened discussions about such an
agreement following the disclosures about the alleged bugging by
the NSA of Merkel's mobile phone.
Among its other recommendations, the panel called for limits
on National Security Letters, which allow the FBI and other
agencies to compel individuals and organizations to turn over
business records without any independent or judicial review.
Such letters should only be issued after a judicial finding,
and there should be limits on "gag orders" that bar the
recipients of National Security Letters and similar orders from
disclosing their existence, the panel said.
Across U.S. surveillance programs more broadly, "we tend to
believe there should be further judicial oversight than there
has been," panel member Clarke said.