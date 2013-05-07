Activists' breach of nuclear facility endangered US security -official

| KNOXVILLE, Tenn.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. May 7 Three peace activists
endangered U.S. national security last year when they breached a
secure facility where enriched uranium for nuclear bombs is
stored, a federal official testified on Tuesday at their trial
on charges of sabotage and destruction of federal property.
Steven Erhart, site manager for the heavily guarded Y-12
National Security Complex in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, said the
break-in by an 83-year-old nun and two others resulted in a
15-day shutdown that disrupted operations at one of the primary
manufacturing facilities for the U.S. nuclear weapons program.
"The 15-day shutdown put everything behind in terms of
nuclear operations," Erhart said as the first witness for
prosecutors in the federal trial. "It hurt our credibility and
that credibility is tied to nuclear deterrence."
The activists have admitted they cut perimeter fences in
July 2012, walked through the complex for hours and
spray-painted slogans and hammered on the walls of an enriched
uranium facility. Defense attorneys said the symbolic break-in
did not harm the facility.
When a guard finally confronted Michael Walli, 64; Greg
Boertje-Obed, 57, and nun Megan Rice, 83, the trio offered him
food and began singing.
The breach sparked investigations by the U.S. Congress and
the Energy Department, which oversees nuclear facilities. An
Energy Department inspector general report in August found
"troubling displays of ineptitude" at the complex.
Shortly after the incident, the top security official at the
National Nuclear Security Agency and two other federal officials
were reassigned. Also, top officials at WSI, the international
security company that provided security at Oak Ridge, were
removed and officers were fired, demoted or suspended.
Under cross-examination by defense attorneys on Tuesday,
Erhart said he had been very surprised by the reports of the
security breach, which pointed to "systemic issues and problems
with security that should have been detected."
Asked if that night's events were embarrassing, Erhart said,
"It was an embarrassment for the Y-12 plant and the people who
work there. It was an embarrassment for the NNSA and the DoE."
The first officer who responded, Kirk Garland, testified on
Tuesday he had worked nearly 30 years for the Energy Department
and described the defendants as "passive" demonstrators. He did
not immediately restrain them and was later terminated.
"Given my experience, I knew at that point what I had,"
Garland said. "They told me they were sent from God and they
wanted to read a statement to me. They also read to me from the
Bible, Isaiah if I recall correctly."
Sergeant Chad Riggs testified that when he approached the
scene he ordered the three defendants to lie down to protect
himself and Garland, who he said he thought "was more lax than
he should be with an unknown threat."
Defense attorneys said in opening statements the defendants
had not tried to tamper with the manufacturing facility and did
not threaten national security.
"They had white roses and Bibles, they didn't have grenades,
guns, dynamite or camouflage," said Christopher Irwin, who
represents Walli. "They had none of the tools needed to obstruct
national security."
"You will hear no evidence that they tried to blow a hole in
the wall or break in," Irwin said. "They took household hammers
and tapped the corner of a building."
In January, the security agency named a new group to manage
security at the site, Consolidated Nuclear Security LLC. The
group replaced Babcock & Wilcox Co, which had contracted
some of security work to WSI, a unit of G4S.
The Oak Ridge facility is the primary U.S. site for
processing and storage of enriched uranium.