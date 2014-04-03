Obama's NSA overhaul may require phone carriers to store more data

| WASHINGTON, April 3
WASHINGTON, April 3 President Barack Obama's
plan for overhauling the National Security Agency's phone
surveillance program could force carriers to collect and store
customer data that they are not now legally obliged to keep,
according to U.S. officials.
One complication arises from the popularity of flat-rate or
unlimited calling plans, which are used by the vast majority of
Americans.
While the Federal Communications Commission requires phone
companies to retain for 18 months records on "toll" or
long-distance calls, the rule's application is vague for
subscribers of unlimited phone plans because they do not get
billed for individual calls.
That could change if the Obama administration pushes through
with a proposal to require carriers - instead of the NSA - to
collect and store phone metadata, which includes dialed numbers
and call lengths but not the content of conversations. Under the
administration's proposal, the phone companies would be required
to turn over the data to the NSA in response to a court-approved
government request.
U.S. officials said the carriers might be forced to create
new mechanisms to ensure that metadata from flat-rate
subscribers could be monitored. They said these issues will
require further discussion between the White House, Congress and
industry.
"These are very complex systems," said one industry source
familiar with data storage policies. "I doubt there are
companies out there that have a nice, neat, single database that
can tell you how long records are kept universally."
To great fanfare last month, the Obama administration
unveiled a proposal to end the NSA's bulk collection of millions
of records of phone calls. But the announcement glossed over key
practical issues in implementing the new procedures.
The potential gap in records for flat-rate subscribers, as
well as the telecommunications companies' strong opposition to
onerous data retention requirements, underscores the still-fluid
nature of the NSA reforms.
"We applaud these proposals to end Section 215 bulk
collection, but feel that it is critical to get the details of
this important effort right," Verizon Communications Inc
General Counsel Randal Milch said in a blog post last week,
referring to Section 215 of the Patriot Act, the law that
authorized the NSA program.
"At this early point in the process, we propose this basic
principle that should guide the effort: the reformed collection
process should not require companies to store data for longer
than, or in formats that differ from, what they already do for
business purposes," Milch wrote.
Obama's proposal, whose full details have yet to be formally
released, is a response to public outcry over revelations by
former NSA contractor Edward Snowden about the spy agency's bulk
collection of phone records.
A senior Obama administration official said: "As questions
arise with respect to the proposal, we look forward to working
through them with Congress and relevant stakeholders."
CHANGING BUSINESS NEEDS
One former senior U.S. official said that because of the
growing popularity of unlimited-calling plans, over the years
the NSA program ended up collecting less and less of the
metadata it was legally authorized to acquire.
This former official, and a non-government expert who had
access to details of the NSA program, said that the agency
recently had only been collecting 25 percent to 33 percent of
the total U.S. metadata it was authorized to collect.
"The change in the nature of billing data means that there's
a lot less such data than there used to be," said Stewart Baker,
a former senior official at both the NSA and the Department of
Homeland Security.
Another former U.S. official said he believed phone
companies were still obliged to supply the NSA with some kind of
record of the metadata other than billing records.
The NSA can request business records from phone companies,
and carriers do generally keep some phone records for business
purposes, such as to manage traffic flow in networks or monitor
traffic exchanges with other carriers, said the first industry
source.
However, those databases are fluid, complex and rarely
comprehensive, as they are driven by constantly changing network
needs. And that has become a key concern for phone companies in
the proposed changes to NSA surveillance.
"It strips from us the ability to make business decisions as
the technology evolves," the industry source said. "It would
cause us to continue to collect stuff that we don't need."
If NSA wants to search flat-rate subscribers' metadata, it
would only be able to do so on calls going forward from the date
that the search is requested, since no earlier data could easily
be retrieved, officials said.
Under the proposal, the NSA would have to get approval from
the secret Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court to examine
phone data for information about calls made to or from a U.S.
number.
A bill drafted by the House Intelligence Committee would
allow the NSA itself to directly request metadata from a phone
company under a broad authorization from the FISA court. But the
court would later be required to review metadata NSA collected
to see if the spying had been legitimate.
AT&T Inc declined to comment. Sprint Corp said,
"We are reviewing the Obama administration's proposal with great
interest and look forward to seeing additional details."
(Editing by Warren Strobel and Tiffany Wu)