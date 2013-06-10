RPT-US surveillance row washes up on Pacific allies' shores

By Rob Taylor and Naomi Tajitsu
CANBERRA/WELLINGTON, June 9 Unease over a
clandestine U.S. data collection programme has rippled across
the Pacific to two of Washington's major allies, Australia and
New Zealand, raising concerns about whether they have cooperated
with secret electronic data mining.
Both Canberra and Wellington share intelligence with the
United States, as well as Britain and Canada. But both Pacific
neighbours now face awkward questions about a U.S. digital
surveillance programme that Washington says is aimed primarily
at foreigners.
In Australia, the conservative opposition said it was "very
troubled" by America's so-called PRISM programme, which
newspaper reports say is a top-secret authorisation for the U.S.
National Security Agency (NSA) to extract personal data from the
computers of major Internet firms.
The opposition, poised to win September elections, said it
was concerned that data stored by Australians in the computer
servers of U.S. Internet giants like Facebook and Google
could be accessed by the NSA, echoing fears voiced in
Europe last week over the reach of U.S. digital surveillance in
the age of cloud computing.
Australia's influential Greens party called on the
government to clarify whether Canberra's own intelligence
agencies had access to the NSA-gathered data, which according to
Britain's Guardian newspaper included search history, emails,
file transfers and live chats.
"We'll examine carefully any implications in what has
emerged for the security and privacy of Australians,"
Australia's Foreign Minister Bob Carr said in a television
interview on Sunday, when asked whether Canberra had cooperated
with Washington's secret initiative.
Both countries are members of the so-called 'five eyes'
collective of major Western powers collecting and sharing
signals intelligence, set up in the post-war 1940s.
DOTCOM ACCUSATION
In New Zealand, Internet file-sharing tycoon Kim Dotcom, who
is fighting extradition to the United States on charges of
online piracy, took to Twitter on Sunday to highlight what he
alleged was the role of NSA surveillance in his own case, and
the cooperation of New Zealand's spy agency.
"The New Zealand GCSB spy agency was used to spy on my
family because all surveillance was available to American
agencies in real time," he tweeted, referring to the Government
Communications and Security Bureau.
"My case against the spy agency in New Zealand will show the
degree of cooperation with the NSA."
A New Zealand government spokeswoman declined to comment on
Sunday when asked if the GCSB cooperated with the NSA programme.
"We do not comment on security and intelligence matters. New
Zealand's intelligence agencies are subject to an oversight
regime, which we are looking to strengthen ..."
A New Zealand watchdog in September last year found that the
GCSB had illegally spied on Dotcom, founder of file-sharing site
Megaupload, intercepting his personal communications ahead of a
raid on his home in early 2012 by New Zealand police, who acted
on a request from the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation. That
raid was also ruled to have been invalid.
Australia's spy and law-enforcement agencies want telecoms
firms and Internet service providers to continuously collect and
store personal data to boost anti-terrorism and crime-fighting
capabilities - a controversial initiative that one government
source said would be even more difficult to push through now,
after news of the secret U.S. surveillance of Internet firms.
The underpinning legislation has been the subject of almost
three years of heated closed-door negotiations with companies
most affected and last year was referred to a parliamentary
intelligence oversight committee after drawing "big
brother"-styled criticism from lawmakers and rights
libertarians.
Australia's government, in developing the legislation, has
drawn on similar laws used in Europe since 2006, but where it
has also run into legal difficulties in some EU member countries
like Germany, where it was judged unconstitutional.
"I'm not sure what the legislative backing for events in the
U.S. has been. We have tried here to do ours as transparently as
possible, with all the headaches that brings. This will make
that worse," a government source told Reuters, speaking on
condition of anonymity because of political sensitivities.