Diverted U.S. Airways flight lands safely - TSA

WASHINGTON May 22 A U.S. Airways flight from Paris to Charlotte, North Carolina, was diverted to an airport in Maine where it landed safely after reports of a passenger showing "suspicious behavior," the Transportation Security Administration said on Tuesday.

U.S. Airways flight 787 landed safely in Bangor, a statement from TSA said. "TSA is aware of reports of a passenger who exhibited suspicious behavior during flight. Out of an abundance of caution the flight was diverted to BGR (Bangor) where it was met by law enforcement," the statement said.