U.S. Senate leaders say they were aware of telephone monitoring

WASHINGTON, June 6 The leaders of the Senate
Intelligence Committee said on Thursday the collection of
telephone records from millions of Americans as part of U.S.
counterterrorism efforts has been going on for seven years and
lawmakers were aware of it.
Senators Dianne Feinstein, a California Democrat, and Saxby
Chambliss, a Georgia Republican, told reporters they did not
have a problem with the government's secret collection of
records from millions of Verizon customers.
"It's called protecting America," said Feinstein, the
chairwoman of the committee.
She cited the need to protect the privacy rights of
Americans, adding: "That's why this is carefully done."
Chambliss, the senior Republican on the committee, said
every member of Congress had been told about the program.
"The Intelligence Committee takes this oversight authority
and obligation very seriously and we review every program within
the intelligence community on a regular basis, including this
program," Chambliss said.
Feinstein said the program was renewed by the courts every
three months and it had been "widely debated" on the Senate
floor.
Senator Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican, said he
backed the program. "If we don't do it, we are crazy," he said.
The senators made their comments after Britain's Guardian
newspaper published on Wednesday a secret court order related to
U.S. government collection of records of millions of Verizon
Communications customers.
The Obama administration on Thursday defended its collection
of telephone records as a "critical" part of U.S.
counterterrorism efforts.