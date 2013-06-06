UPDATE 1-Republican U.S. lawmaker says phone record program stopped attack

WASHINGTON, June 6 A government program that
included the collection of telephone records thwarted at least
one "significant" terrorist attack in the United States, the
chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence
Committee said on Thursday.
"Within the last few years, this program was used to stop a
terrorist attack in the United States. We know that,"
Representative Mike Rogers, a Michigan Republican, told a news
conference.
"It was a significant case that happened within the last few
years," he said. Rogers declined to provide details, but said
lawmakers were trying to get enough information about the
thwarted attack declassified to share the information with the
public.
Rogers also stressed that the telephone records program was
legal, authorized by Congress and supervised by a court.
"Nothing happens here without the court approval," he said,
rejecting the "notion that this is some kind of intrusive,
sweeping program."
Britain's Guardian newspaper published on Wednesday a secret
court order related to the collection of records of millions of
customers of Verizon Communications. The Obama
administration has defended the collection as part of U.S.
counter terrorism efforts to protect Americans from attacks.