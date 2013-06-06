White House says controls on data collection are strict

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, June 6 The White House
addressed controversy over its phone record surveillance on
Thursday, saying that strict controls are in place to ensure
that collection of data by intelligence agencies calls does not
violate civil liberties.
"The intelligence community is conducting court-authorized
intelligence activities pursuant to public statute with the
knowledge and oversight of Congress," White House spokesman Josh
Earnest told reporters traveling with the president to North
Carolina.
An order relating to collection of massive amounts of phone
records that was made public "does not allow the government to
listen in on anyone's telephone calls," Earnest said.
Nor did the information required include the content of any
communication or the name of any subscriber, he added.