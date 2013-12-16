REFILE-UPDATE 3-U.S. judge rules phone surveillance program is likely unlawful

By David Ingram and Mark Hosenball
WASHINGTON Dec 16 The U.S. government's
gathering of Americans' phone records is likely unlawful, a
judge ruled on Monday, raising "serious doubts" about the value
of the National Security Agency's so-called metadata
counterterrorism program.
"I cannot imagine a more 'indiscriminate' and 'arbitrary
invasion' than this systematic and high-tech collection and
retention of personal data on virtually every single citizen,"
U.S. District Judge Richard Leon, appointed by Republican
President George W. Bush in 2002, wrote in a 68-page ruling.
The U.S. Department of Justice said it was reviewing the
ruling in a case brought by Larry Klayman, a conservative
lawyer, and Charles Strange, described in court documents as the
father of a cryptologist technician for the NSA who was killed
in Afghanistan in 2011. The judge ordered the government to stop
collecting data about the two plaintiffs, who were Verizon
Communications Inc customers. Verizon declined comment.
"We believe the program is constitutional as previous judges
have found," Department of Justice spokesman Andrew Ames said in
a statement.
Leon suspended enforcement of his injunction against the
program "in light of the significant national security interests
at stake in this case and the novelty of the constitutional
issues" pending an expected appeal by the government. A U.S.
official said an appeal was likely.
Leon expressed skepticism of the program's value, writing
that the government could not cite a single instance in which
the bulk data actually stopped an imminent attack.
"I have serious doubts about the efficacy of the metadata
collection program as a means of conducting time-sensitive
investigations in cases involving imminent threats of
terrorism," he wrote.
That is important, he added, because for the program to be
constitutional, the government must show its effectiveness
outweighs privacy interests.
LEAKS
Former NSA contractor Edward Snowden revealed the massive
phone record collection to U.S. and British media in June.
Documents provided by Snowden showed that a U.S. surveillance
court had secretly approved the collection of millions of raw
daily phone records in America, such as the length of calls and
the numbers that are dialed.
In its defense, the NSA says the data collected are key to
spotting possible terrorism plots and do not include the
recording of actual phone conversations. Judge Leon wrote,
however, that the program likely violated Americans' right to be
free of unreasonable searches.
Gen. Michael Hayden, former director of both NSA and the
Central Intelligence Agency, said the metadata made a
contribution to weaving the "tapestry of intelligence" and that
judges "are not really in a good position to judge the merits of
intelligence collection programs."
An Obama administration official said that on 35 occasions
in the past, 15 separate judges assigned to the secretive
Foreign Intelligence Surveillance court had declared bulk
communications of telephone metadata lawful.
Judge Leon has issued headline-making rulings before. In
2011 he blocked cigarette-warning labels that showed graphic
images such as a man with a hole in his throat, saying they were
unlawful compelled speech, and this year he ruled that the
Federal Reserve ignored the intent of Congress in a case about
debit card swipe fees.
Greg Nojeim, senior counsel at the Center for Democracy and
Technology, a nonprofit group in Washington, said the ruling
"means that the NSA bulk collection program is skating on thin
constitutional ice."
In defending the data collection, U.S. Justice Department
lawyers have relied in part on a 1979 ruling from the U.S.
Supreme Court that said people have little privacy interest when
it comes to records held by a third party such as a phone
company.
Leon wrote that the latest circumstances were different.
"The government, in its understandable zeal to protect our
homeland, has crafted a counterterrorism program with respect to
telephone metadata that strikes the balance based in large part
on a 34-year-old Supreme Court precedent, the relevance of which
has been eclipsed by technological advances and a cell
phone-centric lifestyle heretofore inconceivable," he wrote.
Glenn Greenwald, a former columnist for The Guardian who
wrote about the metadata collection program based on documents
leaked to him by Snowden, praised the court ruling.
"This is a huge vindication for Edward Snowden and our
reporting. Snowden came forward precisely because he knew that
the NSA was secretly violating the constitutional rights of his
fellow citizens, and a federal court ruled today that this is
exactly what has been happening," Greenwald said in an email.
A committee of experts appointed by the Obama Administration
to review NSA activities is expected to recommend that the spy
agency give up collection of masses of metadata and instead
require telephone companies to hold onto it so it can be
searched. But intelligence officials and the phone companies
themselves are said to oppose such a plan.