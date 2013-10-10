UPDATE 2-Fugitive Snowden's father in Russia, hopes to see son

* Lon Snowden says he has had no direct contact with son
Edward
* Says unaware of son's plans, believes he is not disclosing
information
* Russia has not disclosed Snowden's location
By Steve Gutterman
MOSCOW, Oct 10 Former U.S. spy agency contractor
Edward Snowden's father arrived in Moscow on Thursday to see his
son, who was granted asylum in Russia after he leaked details of
government surveillance programmes and fled the United States.
Speaking at the same Moscow airport where his fugitive son
was stranded for weeks this summer, Lon Snowden said he had no
direct contact with Edward Snowden but that he felt "extreme
gratitude that my son is safe and secure and he's free".
The younger Snowden, 30, is wanted in the United States on
espionage charges and Russia's decision to grant him temporary
asylum aggravated already tense relations between Moscow and
Washington.
Russian authorities and the Russian lawyer who is assisting
Snowden, Anatoly Kucherena, have not disclosed his location.
"I am not sure my son will be returning to the U.S. again.
That's his decision, he is an adult, he is a person who is
responsible for his own agency," Lon Snowden said, standing
beside Kucherena at Sheremetyevo airport.
"I am his father, I love my son and I certainly hope I will
have an opportunity to see my son," Snowden said.
Edward Snowden was the source of disclosures about U.S.
government surveillance that included details about a program
that collected e-mails, chat logs and other types of data from
companies such as Google Inc and Facebook Inc.
"I really have no idea what his intentions are," Lon Snowden
said, citing his lack of direct contact with him.
But he said he believed Snowden had not been involved in the
publication of any information since he arrived in Russia and
was "simply trying to remain healthy and safe".
Directly from the airport, he and the lawyer drove to a
state television studio to give an exclusive live interview,
indicating the visit was under strong government control.
Kucherena, who said he last saw Edward Snowden on Wednesday,
expressed hope the former intelligence contractor would soon
find a job in Russia - possibly in IT or human rights sector -
because he has largely run out of his savings and was living
modestly, mainly of donations.
He also said the fugitive American lived under security in
Russia and was avoiding publicity because of the U.S. chase
after him.
NO HANDOVER
Snowden, who worked as a systems administrator at a U.S.
National Security Agency facility in Hawaii, fled to Hong Kong
in June and then flew to Moscow. The United States annulled his
passport and urged nations in Latin America and elsewhere not to
take him in or help him find refuge from U.S. prosecution.
President Vladimir Putin rejected repeated American pleas to
hand Snowden over to the United States but has denied Russia had
any role in Snowden's disclosures or that its intelligence
agencies were working with him in any way.
Putin has used Snowden's case to accuse the United States of
preaching to the world about rights and freedoms it does not
uphold at home.
After Snowden was granted asylum, on Aug. 1, U.S. President
Barack Obama pulled out of a summit with Putin that had been
scheduled for early September in Moscow, but then met Putin at a
G20 summit in St. Petersburg.
Edward Snowden is in the running for the Sakharov Prize for
freedom of thought, a European human rights award whose past
winners include Nelson Mandela and Myanmar opposition leader
Aung San Suu Kyi. The winner is to be chosen on Thursday.