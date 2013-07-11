版本:
U.S. Air Force sees no wrongdoing by Booz Allen in Snowden case

WASHINGTON, July 10 The U.S. Air Force said it sees no evidence that a defense contractor that employed Edward Snowden is responsible for his disclosure of classified U.S. information, a finding that allows the company to continue doing business with the government.

Snowden, who is wanted in the United States on espionage charges, revealed details of secret government surveillance programs. He is believed to be holed up in the transit area at a Moscow airport, where he arrived on June 23 from Hong Kong.

The Air Force said Booz Allen Hamilton, also known as BAH, notified it about the Snowden case as required under an administrative agreement signed after an ethics lapse in 2012.
