Feds hunted for Snowden in days before NSA programs went public

| WASHINGTON, June 12
WASHINGTON, June 12 U.S. government
investigators began an urgent search for Edward Snowden several
days before the first media reports were published on the
government's secret surveillance programs, people familiar with
the matter said on Wednesday.
Snowden, who has admitted to providing details of the
top-secret programs, had worked on assignment at a Hawaii
facility run by the National Security Agency for about four
weeks before he said he was ill and requested leave without pay,
according to the sources who spoke on condition of anonymity.
When Snowden failed to return, that prompted a hunt for the
contractor, first by his employer Booz Allen Hamilton
and then by the U.S. government, they said.
Snowden, 29, was known among colleagues as a very gifted
"geek," according to one of the sources, who added, "This guy's
really good with his fingers on the keyboard. He's really good."
His job as a systems administrator would have afforded
Snowden very wide access to servers containing classified
information at the NSA, and possibly other U.S. intelligence
agencies, the same source said, without giving specifics.
U.S. officials do not yet know the extent to which Snowden
was able to access intelligence databases, nor have they
identified all the secret material he might have downloaded
before leaving for Hong Kong, according to three sources.
Several sources said that as a systems administrator,
Snowden would have been unable to actively spy on people, even
though he told the Guardian newspaper, "I, sitting at my desk,
certainly had the authority to wiretap anyone, from you or your
accountant, to a federal judge, to even the President."
Snowden already had a Top Secret clearance before he joined
Booz Allen in April, two sources said, adding that he likely
obtained that clearance - which involves passing a polygraph
exam - when he previously worked for the Central Intelligence
Agency.
For his first week or two with Booz Allen, Snowden attended
training sessions near Fort Meade, the Maryland military
installation where NSA headquarters is located and where
numerous agency contractors have offices.
After that, Snowden moved to take up his assignment with a
company team based at the NSA installation in Hawaii. He was
only on the job for around four weeks when he told his employers
he was ill and requested leave without pay, the sources said.
When Booz Allen checked in with him, Snowden said he was
suffering from epilepsy and needed more time off. When he failed
to return after a longer period, and the company could not find
him, it notified intelligence officials because of Snowden's
high-level security clearance, one of the sources said.
Government agents spent several days in the field trying to
find Snowden, according to the source, but they were unable to
do so before the first news story based on Snowden's revelations
appeared in the Guardian and then in the Washington Post.
The government did not know Snowden was the source for the
stories until he admitted it on Sunday, the sources said.
A spokesman for Booz Allen Hamilton said the company had no
comment beyond its earlier statements. Booz had previously said
it fired Snowden for violating its "code of ethics and firm
policy."